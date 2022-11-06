Mid 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 Inch (Renewed) Review 2022

When it comes to laptops, Apple has always been a leader in design and innovation. Mid 2017 MacBook Pro 13.3 is no exception. It’s sleek, powerful, and user-friendly—everything you could want in a laptop.

And, if you’re looking for a great deal on a MacBook Pro, opting for a renewed model is a great way to go.

In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the mid-2017 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.5GHz Intel Core i7 (13.3 in, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Silver (Renewed) to see if it’s worth your hard-earned money.

Display:

The new MacBook Pro comes with a lot of great features, but one that really stands out is the Retina display. This LED-backlit display with IPS technology gives you incredible clarity and detail, with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. Here’s a closer look at what this top-of-the-line display has to offer.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Retina display is how bright and clear it is. The increased resolution means that everything looks sharper and more defined. Photos and videos are especially stunning on this display, with vivid colors and deeply saturated blacks. And because the pixels are so tightly packed together, text appears incredibly crisp and easy to read.

In addition to its exceptional visual quality, the Retina display is also extremely responsive. The refresh rate is up to 60Hz, so scrolling through web pages and documents is buttery smooth. And if you’re a gamer, you’ll be pleased to know that this display can handle even the most demanding games without lag or choppiness.

The Retina display on the 2017 MacBook Pro is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s definitely one of the best displays on the market today. If you’re looking for an exceptional viewing experience, this is the laptop for you.

Processor

The 2017 Apple MacBook Pro is powered by a 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor and has 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory and a 256GB SSD. It also has an Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics processor that shares memory with the system.

We put the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro through its paces with a variety of synthetic and real-world benchmarks. The results show that the performance is on par with what you would expect from a laptop with these specs.

Memory:

When it comes to pure storage space, the new MacBook Pro features a modestly sized 512GB PCIe-based flash storage drive. While this is double the storage of the previous generation MacBook Pro, it’s still not a ton of space for storing large video or audio files. If you’re planning on doing any serious video editing or music production on your MacBook, you’ll want to opt for the 1TB or 2TB drive options.

As for memory, the new MacBook Pro ships with 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory. This is the same amount of RAM as the previous generation, but the faster speed will help with both multitasking and power-hungry creative applications. If you think you might need more than 8GB of RAM, you can upgrade to 16GB at the time of purchase for an additional cost.

Graphics

The 2017 MacBook Pro uses Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. This is a step up from the previous generation’s Intel HD Graphics 630, and it shows. Images are sharp and colors are vibrant. The increased pixel count also means that you can fit more on the screen at once without sacrificing quality. If you’re looking for even better graphics performance, you can opt for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory. It’ll cost you an extra $500, but it’s worth it if you need that extra oomph.

Camera

The camera on the MacBook Pro is serviceable. It’s a 720p FaceTime HD camera, which means it’s good enough for video calls and not much else. If you’re looking to take high-quality photos or videos with your laptop, you’ll want to invest in an external camera. That said, the MacBook Pro’s built-in camera is more than adequate for Skype calls and other low-resolution uses.

Connectivity:

One of the most important considerations when choosing a new laptop is connectivity. In this day and age, we rely heavily on our laptops to keep us connected to the internet, as well as to our other devices. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro and its connectivity options.

The first thing to note about the MacBook Pro is that it comes with 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking. This means that you’ll be able to connect to the internet faster and more reliably than ever before. Additionally, the MacBook Pro also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology. This means that you’ll be able to easily connect your laptop to other devices, such as your smartphone or tablet.

In terms of ports, the MacBook Pro comes with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and a headphone jack. The Thunderbolt 3 ports are versatile and can be used for charging, as well as for connecting external displays and other peripherals. The headphone jack is standard and will work with any headphones or earbuds that you might have.

Overall, the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro is a great choice for anyone who needs a fast and reliable laptop with good connectivity options. If you’re looking for a new laptop, be sure to give the MacBook Pro a look!

Operating System

The MacBook Pro comes with MacOS 10.14 Mojave pre-installed. Mojave is a solid operating system that offers a ton of features and improvements over previous versions of MacOS. One of the most notable new features is Dark Mode, which allows you to change your entire interface to a dark color scheme. This can be particularly helpful if you’re working in low-light conditions or if you simply prefer a darker interface.

Weight:

The 2017 MacBook Pro is available in two different weights, 5 pounds and 4.5 pounds. The 5-pound model is more powerful, with a faster processor and double the amount of RAM and storage capacity. However, both models are capable performers that should be able to handle any task you throw at them. So, which one should you choose? Ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences and needs. If you need maximum power and storage capacity, go for the 5-pound model. If you don’t need as much power and can get by with less storage space, save yourself a few bucks and go for the 4.5-pound model instead. This 2017 MacBook Pro is weight 5 pounds.

Battery Life

The 2017 Apple MacBook Pro has a great battery life that exceeds most other laptops on the market. The Apple MacBook Pro 2017 has a battery that exceeds 80% of its original capacity, making it one of the best batteries on the market. We put it to the test to see how it stacks up against other laptops.

2017 Apple MacBook Pro FAQs

What is the difference between a “renewed” and “refurbished” MacBook Pro?

A renewed MacBook Pro is a pre-owned device that has been tested and certified by Apple to look and work like new. Renewed MacBooks Pros come with the same one-year warranty as a new MacBook Pro. A refurbished MacBook Pro is also a pre-owned device, but it may have minor cosmetic imperfections. Refurbished MacBook Pros come with the same one-year warranty as a new MacBook Pro.

What type of charger do I need for this laptop?

The Mid 2017 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.5GHz Intel Core i7 (13.3 in, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Silver (Renewed) requires a 60W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter for optimal charging performance.

What ports does this laptop have?

This laptop has two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, a headphone jack, and an SDXC card reader.

What type of display does this laptop have?

This laptop has a 13.3-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Is this laptop compatible with Microsoft Office?

Yes, this laptop is compatible with Microsoft Office for Mac 2011 and later versions. Office 365 subscriptions are also supported.

How much does this laptop weigh?

This laptop weighs 3 pounds (1.36 kg).

Is a 2017 MacBook Pro still good?

The short answer is yes—a 2017 MacBook Pro is still a great investment in 2022. While it’s not the newest model on the market, it’s still a powerful machine that can handle day-to-day tasks and even some more demanding applications. Plus, with its sleek design and robust build quality, it’s sure to turn heads whenever you take it out in public.

What is the value of a 2017 MacBook Pro?

A used 2017 MacBook Pro will set you back anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500, depending on the specific model and its condition. That’s a pretty hefty price tag, but you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. A new MacBook Pro starts at $2,400, so you’re saving a significant amount of money by going with a used model.

Are 2017 MacBook worth it?

In our opinion, yes—a 2017 MacBook Pro is definitely worth the investment. It’s a great all-around machine that can handle anything you throw at it, from browsing the web and streaming movies to editing photos and videos. Plus, with its iconic design and top-notch build quality, it’s sure to be a head-turner wherever you go.

Are 2017 MacBooks still good in 2022?

The answer to this question really depends on how you plan to use your laptop. If you’re just looking for a basic machine for tasks like browsing the web and streaming media, then a 2017 MacBook Pro should serve you well for several years to come. However, if you’re planning on using more demanding applications like video editing or gaming, then you might want to consider upgrading to a newer model in the next few years.

Can MacBook Pro 2017 be upgraded RAM?

Yes—the RAM in a 2017 MacBook Pro can be upgraded up to 16GB. This is a fairly easy upgrade that can be done at home with just a few tools. However, we recommend taking your laptop to an Apple Store or authorized service provider for the best results.

Is there a new MacBook Pro coming out in 2022?

We are expecting a 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh in early 2023, according to Gurman. The new machines will feature an updated design with a flat-edged chassis similar to the current Pro Display XDR. They will also have an improved thermal design, meaning better cooling and quieter operation.

Conclusion:

So, is the mid-2017 Apple MacBook Pro with 2.5GHz Intel Core i7 (13.3 in, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Silver (Renewed) worth your money?

We think so!

If you’re in the market for a high-quality laptop that won’t break the bank, opting for a renewed model is definitely the way to go. Plus, with a 90-day warranty included, you can rest assured knowing that you’re covered in case of any issues.

