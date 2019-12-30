Where Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock technical Stands?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Performance:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) moved -0.63% at value $133.33 per share on Friday (12/27/2019) trading session. Shares of company positioned at -0.70% from its 52-week high price while it has been noted 46.68% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. Traders shown interest Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. as it recorded negotiations of 619102 shares while stock maintained an average volume of 1.61M shares. It has a market capitalization of $27.05B. RCL stock recognized return of 5.11% over last weekly trading activity and showed performance of 11.35% over monthly period. Shares are now at 24.57% for the quarter and 10.00% for the last six months. The company is driving a 40.70% of return over the course of past one year and is now with performance of 36.34% so far this year.

The stock now we are analyzing at is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) which is now in overbought queue as the Relative Strength Index has been observed at 77.47. As commonly stock is overbought when RSI goes above 70 (look further in the section of technical indicators).

There are a lot of factors to determine whether trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is going to end in profit or not but one of the most commonly known important factors has remained the overbought and oversold conditions. So, identifying oversold and overbought stocks is an important skill for every investor or trader. Commonly, traders use technical indicators for oversold and overbought stocks while investors use fundamental factors. Most common Technical indicator that is used to identify overbought and oversold stocks is the Relative Strength Index or called RSI. While most common fundamental indicator that Investors cognize to identify overbought and oversold stocks is P/E Ratio.

How much RCL Stock’s is Volatile?

Now we will look for the boiling points and excitability of RCL stock. Last week’s volatility stood at 1.82% and last month’s volatility marked at 1.52%. Volatility of a stock indicates how tightly the price of a stock is constellated around the mean or moving average. A Stock’s volatility is generally associated with investment risk; however, traders can also use it to lock in superior returns. Volatility is also measured by ATR which is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. The stock’s ATR value pointed at 2.06.

At this moment, Stock’s beta measure is 1.44. Beta is also one of the most popular indicators to measure risk of stock trading. It is a measure of a stock’s volatility in relation to the market. Analysts also use it often when they need to determine risk profile of a stock. If beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low.

Now here, we will be looking at the trend of RCL stock’s performance for different time intervals in order to evaluate the company’s share value step by step.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Look at Technical Side:

Most commonly used indicator to identify overbought and oversold conditions is Relative Strength Index (RSI). RSI is actually a range bound oscillator which is scaled mainly from 0 to 100. RSI from 30 to 70 are considered as a normal state but a RSI indicates the oversold situation when it comes below 30 and If RSI of a stock goes above 70 then it indicates the overbought situation. So as Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is 77.47, technically it’s an overbought stock.

Though, occasionally stocks can indicate an opposite short-term movement then it becomes important to look for trades in direction of a bigger trend. Like when bigger trend of prices stayed down when RSI was over 70 and bigger trend of stock price stayed up while RSI is below 30 then a 14-day RSI can be considered as a short-term indicator. So, in that situation a Simple Moving Average (SMA) can be crucial to look.

Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day). A Simple Moving Average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock price is above from its 20 days moving average with 6.70% and trading above from 50 days moving average with 12.81%. The stock price is performing along overhead from its 200 days moving average with 15.11%.

RCL Stock Under Profitability Spotlight

Net profit margin of the company is 17.80% that shows how much the company is profiting by every dollar of sales. The company’s Gross margin is detected at 45.50% and Operating Margin is noted at 19.90%.

Return on Assets (ROA) shows that how much the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is 6.60% for stock. On the other hand, Return on Equity (ROE) is 16.70%. ROE actually measures financial performance and could be thought of as the return on net assets. It is considered a measure of how effectively management is using a company’s assets to create profits. Return on Investment (ROI) is 8.80%. ROI measures the efficiency of investments. It helps to directly evaluate the amount of return on a specific investment, relative to the total investment’s cost.

Investors use price-to-earnings ratio or P/E to determine a stock’s valuation. It is one of the most widely-used company’s fundamental analysis tools and also shows whether a company’s stock price is overvalued or undervalued. Price to earnings P/E of the stock is 14.58 and Forward price to earnings ratio of 12.54.

Analysts Estimation:

Now at last but not the least, we will review what the Analysts are buzzing about this Stock. Looking for Analysts opinion is also important to understand where the stock is heading. Analyst has some hope that stock may be reaching the Target Price value of $140.44 in coming one year period. The Target Price expected by analysts that is achievable in short term period (1 year). Analysts’ Mean Recommendation of the stock is now at 1.8 (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). EPS growth for the next year is expected to be 11.47% and projected to gain growth of 13.60% for this year. Earnings per share EPS is one of the most important variables in determining a share’s intrinsic value. EPS (ttm) is reported at 9.15. Analysts have some long term expectations that stock could hit EPS growth of 10.22% in next 5 years period while EPS growth seen at 31.90% for past 5 years period.