What to Analyze About the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has a market capitalization of $27.83B. Knowing about the market capitalization of a company helps investor to determine the company size, market value and the risk. The stock moved down -1.39% to value at $131.63 in the last (MONDAY) trading session. RCL recorded volume of 1512899 shares on Monday session as compared to an average volume of 1.56M shares. It shows that the shares were traded in the recent trading session and traders shown interest in RCL stock. The stock P/E & is 14.39 and EPS is $9.15 against its recent stock value of $131.63 per share.

First we will be looking for the boiling points and excitability of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock, it purposes common trait for traders and value investors.

Volatility Indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.:

Volatility of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. remained at 1.02% over last week and shows 1.44% volatility in last month. In addition to number of shares traded in last few trading sessions volatility also tells about the fluctuation level of the stock price, commonly a high volatility is the friend of day traders. Volatility is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. Currently, the ATR value of company’s stock is situated at 1.99. Beta value is also an important factor that helps to know how much the Market risk lies with the trading of subjective stock. Beta indicator of this stock lies at 1.43. In case you don’t know, when beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low.

Looking into the Profitability indicators on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock we analyze the stock’s Profitability ratios.

Profitability Spotlight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.:

Gross margin is detected at 45.50% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Operating Margin which tells about what proportion of a company’s revenue is left over after paying for variable costs of production such as wages & raw materials is noted at 19.90%. Net profit margin of the company is 17.80% that shows how much the company is actually earning by every dollar of sales.

Return on Investment (ROI) of stock is 8.80%. ROI ratio tells about the efficiency of a number of investments in a company. Return on Assets (ROA) which shows how much the company is profitable as compared to its total assets is observed at 6.60%. Return on Equity (ROE), which tells about the profitability of the corporation by evaluating the profit it generates in ratio to the money shareholders have invested, is noted at 16.70%.

The price-to-earnings ratio or P/E is one of the most widely-used stock analysis tools to determine a stock’s valuation that also shows whether a company’s stock price is overvalued/overbought or undervalued/oversold. If P/E is lower, then stock can be considered undervalued and if it’s higher then the stock is overvalued. Price to earnings P/E of the stock is 14.39.

Analysts Estimation on Stock:

The current analyst consensus rating stood at 1.8 on shares (where according to data provided by FINVIZ, 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts opinion is also an important factor to conclude a stock’s trend. Many individual analysts and firms give their ratings on a stock. While Looking ahead of 52-week period, the mean Target Price set by analysts is $140.44.

Now entering into the performance part of the article on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock we should check the stock’s actual performance in the past.

Performance of the RCL Stock:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. revealed performance of -1.28% during the period of last 5 trading days and shown last 12 months performance of 33.28%. The stock moved to 17.64% in last six months and it maintained for the month at 9.60%. The stock noted year to date 2019 performance at -1.41% and changed about 27.41% over the last three months. The stock is now standing at -2.35% from 52 week-high and is situated at 39.29% above from 52-week low price.

Technical Indicators of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock:

RSI momentum oscillator is the most common technical indicator of a stock to determine about the momentum of the shares price and whether the stock trading at normal range or its becoming oversold or overbought. It also helps to measure Speed and change of stock price movement. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is oversold and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. So as currently the Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is 65.31.

Although it is important to look for trades in a direction of bigger trends when stocks are indicating an opposite short-term movement. Like looking for overbought conditions when bigger trend remained down and oversold conditions when bigger trend is up. In order to check a bigger trend for RCL a 14-day RSI can fell short and considered as a short-term indicator. So in that situation a Simple moving average of a stock can also be an important element to look in addition to RSI.

The share price of RCL is currently up 2.51% from its 20 days moving average and trading 9.17% above the 50 days moving average. The stock price has been seen performing along overhead drift from its 200 days moving average with 13.24%. Moving averages are an important analytical tool used to identify current price trends and the potential for a change in an established trend. The simplest form of using a simple moving average in analysis is using it to quickly identify if a security is in an uptrend or downtrend.