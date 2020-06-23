The online Betting Industry continues to gain popularity among people of all generations. A research conducted by the Zion Market Research reports that about 70% of the Global Gaming Revenue, including those of casinos, lotteries, gambling and poker, comes from the online betting industry.

The stronger presence of the online betting industry has completely transformed the traditional process of online betting, making it faster, easier and secure than ever before. The global online sports betting was valued around $104.31 Billion in 2017 and is expected to surpass the mark of $155.49 Billion by the year 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of FansSuite Entertainment, Darius Edghdami said, ‘As the online gambling market continues to grow, the amalgamation with Askott is a significant milestone and transforms us into one of Canada’s premier iGaming companies.”

‘Combining with Askott provides us with a fully integrated gaming asset that offers multiple B2C platforms for users in a variety of betting offerings, B2B technology that can be licensed to all types of sportsbooks, and a seasoned team of executives that have led and grown multiple organizations on a global scale. This combination creates a leading online igaming company, and positions us strongly for significant growth with new offerings and market opportunities,” Darius Eghdami concluded.

Chief Executive Officer of Askott Entertainment, Scott Burton said, ‘We are recognized globally as a leader and pioneer in esports betting technology. As an early entrant in the sector we have already had a number of milestones, including, the launch of the first ever daily fantasy site dedicated to esports, the first esports betting site to receive an Isle of Man license gaming license in 2017 and more recently being shortlisted by EGR Magazine for the Esports Betting Supplier of the Year Award.”