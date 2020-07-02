ImagWare has announced that the company has appointed Christopher Dickson Vice President of Sales, effective from June 30, 2020. The newly appointed, Vice President of Sales, Christopher Dickson has over 25 years of experience in the domain of Cloud and Enterprise, Security and Blockchain.

He has been associated with Computer Associates for 18 years, where he held various key positions in different parts of the world, including California, New York, Switzerland and Australia.

Most recently, he has served at the Bitfury Group, where he was instrumental in launching the first enterprise based Blockchain SaaS solutions into the market that helps to increase the sales 600%.He has also delivered the quarter over quarter double-digit (50%) growth with focus on new clientage.

Mr. Dickson studied Computer Studies at the Central Institute of Technology, which is now known as the Victoria University. He began his career performing object-oriented coding and he is also a trained programmer.

Chief Executive Officer and President of ImageWare, Kristin Taylor said, “Chris brings a welcomed sense of urgency and focus to our Company and a network of key relationships in the tech sector. He applies his deep technical background to his role which gives us a vital sales edge as he guides us to achieve our revenue goals. His passion for building teams, collaborating closely with engineering, and product management are Chris’s strong suites.”

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, Charles Dickson said, “With an organized focus, and new go-to-market strategies, I am certain we have the technology and team to help customers solve their identity management challenges leveraging ImageWare’s deep experience with biometrics.”

“Multi-factor authentication that leverages Cloud-based biometric matching is fast becoming the new standard for ensuring and protecting access to data for both consumers, enterprises, and governments alike,” company’s newly appointed Vice President of Sales, Christopher Dickson concluded.