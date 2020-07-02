Kroger Health has announced that the company has received the FDA Authorization for tis Covid-19 Test Home Collection kit. The company added that the testing kit combines the convenience and safety of at-home sample collection with expert guidance to improve the quality of collection process.

The company has further added that its Covid-19 Kit will be available to all the Kroger’s Family of companies. The company added that the home collection kits includes the instruction sheet, nasal swab, transport vial, prepaid shipping label and packing materials.

The company added that its Covid-19 kit will initially be available in Tennessee, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, Arizona and Virginia.

President of Kroger Health, Colleen Lindholz said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our associates and our customers has remained our top priority,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Kroger Heath remains committed to helping people live healthier lives through our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers.”

“Over the past few months, Kroger Health has been providing Americans with access to COVID-19 testing through community test sites across the country; however, we’ve observed some individuals do not have access to transportation or live near these community testing locations,” Colleen Lindholz added in the statement.

“To help ease this burden and provide greater accessibility, we will be offering a home testing solution to our associates first followed by other companies and organizations,” Colleen Lindholz concluded.

“As our country experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, physical distancing, wearing protective masks and testing remains paramount to flattening the curve.”

“We know flexible, accessible testing options like home solutions that leverage telehealth technology are critical to accelerating America’s reopening and recovery,” Jim Kirby further added in the statement.