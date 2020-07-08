MyoKardia, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that Denelle Waynick has been appointed as the new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Waynick worked in UCB, Inc., and has more than 25 years of domestic and international legal and business expertise in the healthcare and life-science industry. Ms. Waynick most recently worked in UCB as Vice President, Legal Affairs (US), US General Counsel & Head of Global Enterprise Risk Management.

Cynthia Ladd who held the position of General Counsel previously for about two and half years is now retiring this year.

Chief Executive Officer of MyoKardia, Tassos Gianakakos said “Denelle is a great leader, with an enterprise mindset, hands-on style and deep focus on people and their development. She is passionate about improving the lives of people with serious illnesses and helping us continue to build an incredible company. Denelle’s leadership and depth of highly relevant commercial, R&D, regulatory and operational experience will serve MyoKardia well as we approach commercialization and continue to grow our pipeline of precision cardiovascular medicines.”

He also admired the services of Cynthia who is retiring from the position and recognized the contributions she made during her tenure and he also contributed throughout her career in biotech industry. He expressed, “She is a true pioneer and played an important part of establishing the bay area biotech ecosystem, including while at Genentech in the 90’s and with the companies she’s helped lead since. On behalf of your MyoKardia family, thank you.”