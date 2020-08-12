RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) is now trading -10.80% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 77.02% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 3.35% to recent value of $9.25. The stock transacted 87286 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 16.48K shares. The company has 13.88M of outstanding shares and 10.69M shares were floated in the market.

Second quarter revenues of $9.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66 million and no debt

Reiterating 2020 revenue guidance range of $35-$38 million

On Aug. 11, 2020, RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) notified its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

We are pleased by our second quarter performance, which was in line with our full-year growth plans as we increased revenues, and improved our bottom line while continuing to invest in R&D, commented Eyal Harari, RADCOM’s CEO. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to further our technological capabilities for 5G while following regional health guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe. At the same time, the telecom industry continued to move forward with 5G rollouts.

We were excited to announce last week the launch of RADCOM ACE – our Automated, Containerized, End-To-End assurance solution for 5G networks. This product launch is the culmination of research and development investments made over the last few years and our virtualization expertise, which we gained through working with leading operators worldwide. RADCOM ACE enables operators to integrate assurance into their cloud platforms and automate 5G network operations using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights. As 5G implementations continue, operators will need real-time, customer-centric insights of the network, which will require operators to upgrade their existing service assurance solutions to cloud-native offerings that are designed from the ground up for 5G networks. To that end, RADCOM ACE is already being trialed at some of the most advanced cloud-native networks worldwide. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -179.80% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 15.00%. RDCM has a gross margin of 68.30% and an operating margin of -21.80% while its profit margin remained -18.70% for the last 12 months.

