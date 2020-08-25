News Welcome

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), a NASDAQ traded business development company works on lending to and investing in private businesses , announced its plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2020 after markets close. Form 10-K will contaion the results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company also has plans to unveil its earnings press release after market close on same day. On next day, Prospect Capital Corporation will host a conference call, dated August 27, 2020 and is projected to start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can listen conference call live by dial-in number 888-338-7333. The compahy will make the recording of conference call available to listen for approximately 30 days. Investors can hear a replay by dialing 877-344-7529. The company has provided a passcode 10147561.

The company will also provide a live listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Company’s website, www.prospectstreet.com. Software download would be required to listen broadcast on Internet. While the company will also provide a replay of the audio webcast. Replay of the audio webcast will be available on its website for 30 days after the day of conference call.

Prospect Capital Corporation investment objective is related generating both current income and long-term capital appreciation by the means of debt and equity investments.