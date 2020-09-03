News Welcome

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) spotted trading -17.85% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 370.93% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 6.86% to recent value of $4.05. The stock transacted 4003646 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 2.03M shares. The company has 36.34M of outstanding shares and 34.66M shares were floated in the market.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, disclosed the Company is developing next generation product line of smart glasses powered by micro-LED technology that are expected to become available in 2021.

The next generation line of micro-LED powered smart glasses from Vuzix will range from a reasonably priced consumer-facing product to a higher end enterprise version with built-in cellular connectivity. The next generation Vuzix Smart Glasses will feature a larger field of view (FOV), advanced waveguide optics and binocular displays, including 3D, alongside Vuzix’ patent pending immersive stereo acoustic speakers ideal for privacy, performance and style. The noise-cancelling microphones will enable quality phone calls and voice/UI integration between the user and their phone. These stylish glasses are designed to be as small and as comfortable as possible, include dual batteries in the temples, and require no wires to operate. In addition to WiFi and Bluetooth, there will be a cellular LTE integration option, so a phone will not be required for hands communications and connectivity in most developed areas. All powered by a modern CPU running Android with support for third party applications.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -7.40% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 20.00%. VUZI has a gross margin of -48.50%.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 8.1 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 9.08% from the mean of 20 days, 12.99% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 73.77% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 9.46%, -6.90% for month and YTD performance remained 101.49%.