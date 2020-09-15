News Welcome

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) changed 7.48% to recent value of $1.15. The stock transacted 4382215 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 4.78M shares. It spotted trading -96.07% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 24.90% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, revealed it has received new and additional follow-on orders and subscription renewals with a value of approximately $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2020 to date for the application of its Indoor Intelligence platform across multiple uses cases, evidencing how organizations in varying industries are leveraging the value of indoor intelligence.

Organizations across a variety of industries continue to leverage the full range of capabilities offered by Inpixon’s platform to improve operational efficiencies, increase situational awareness, and enhance the safety and security of their indoor spaces through wireless device positioning. New orders this quarter for Inpixon’s sensor technology were received for various government agencies and enterprise organizations, including certain industry-leading telecommunications and technology services companies. Inpixon’s technology, including its recently launched Workplace Readiness™ Dashboards, Inpixon Pods and Inpixon Mapping, was also recently selected by a Florida-based cognitive wellness clinic, to assist with efficient client processing through the clinic and rapid decontamination of areas within the clinical premises that need it most. In addition, Inpixon’s mapping platform was chosen this quarter by companies in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial, transportation, retail, and commercial real estate sectors for a variety of purposes including wayfinding and asset tracking.

INPX has a gross margin of 73.20%. while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 20.00%.

The company has 42.26M of outstanding shares and 41.76M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 3.4 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -4.68% from the mean of 20 days, -12.35% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -45.33% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 8.49%, -30.30% for month and YTD performance remained -76.55%.