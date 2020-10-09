News Welcome

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) spotted trading -2.33% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 69.96% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 0.44% to recent value of $221.29. The stock transacted 31316 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 61.35K shares. The company has 52.29M of outstanding shares and 24.75M shares were floated in the market.

On Oct. 8, 2020, Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) revealed a series of senior leadership changes within the Claims, Sales & Products and Information Technology divisions.

The organizational changes are in conjunction with the January 2021 retirement of Chris Zimmer, senior vice president, Claims. Zimmer has been with Erie Insurance for 29 years in a variety of leadership roles.

Cody Cook will succeed Zimmer in the role of senior vice president, Claims. Cook has been ERIE’s senior vice president, Personal Products, since 2017. He previously served as vice president, Private Passenger Auto, for seven years. He started at ERIE in 2003 as an actuary and was promoted to supervisor of the Pricing and Modeling section in 2009.

Ruben Fechner will become senior vice president, Personal Products. Fechner joined ERIE in 2013 as senior vice president, Business Application & Support, Information Technology. He previously worked for The Hartford, where his most recent role was vice president of Commercial, Sales and Distribution Technology. He began his career at USAA, where he held a variety of leadership and technology roles over a 20-year period.

