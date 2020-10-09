News Welcome

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) stock observed trading -14.91% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 44.86% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 0.45% away from 50 day moving average and -1.22% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.50% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $92.85M and dividend yield of 4.11%.

On Oct. 8, 2020, Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) disclosed unaudited earnings of $1,703,271, or $0.31 and $0.30 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 – a decrease of $311,520, or 15.46%, from earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $2,014,791, or $0.36 basic and diluted earnings per share. Unaudited earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $819,477, or 14.78%, to $4,725,425 compared to $5,544,902 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.28% and 11.77%, respectively, compared with September 30, 2019 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.69% and 15.26%, respectively.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President of the Bank of South Carolina, stated, We continue to produce respectable earnings in an exceptionally difficult interest rate environment. Asset quality remains our number one priority with a strong existing loan loss reserve to move through this credit cycle. Income from our mortgage operation continues to make a significant contribution to offset the effects of lower net interest income. New account activity is steady, and deposit growth remains ahead of budget. As we enter the fourth quarter, we begin the process of assisting our PPP loan customers through the SBA forgiveness process. Our North Charleston office continues to grow in loans and deposits, and we remain excited about our expanded presence in this growing market. Additionally, cumulative earnings returned to shareholders since inception will surpass $50 million with the upcoming payment of our recently declared dividend– marking another milestone for the Bank and our shareholders.

The USA based company Bank of South Carolina Corporation moved with change of -1.22% to $16.55 with the total traded volume of 5085 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 4.34K shares. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 1.72%. The one month performance of stock was -1.19%. BKSC’s shares are at 2.61% for the quarter and driving a -9.39% return over the course of the past year and is now at -11.87% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.52. The average volatility for the week and month was at 3.84% and 3.47% respectively. There are 5.53M shares outstanding and 3.66M shares are floated in market.