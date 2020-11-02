News Welcome

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) spotted trading -3.94% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 70.62% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 2.59% to recent value of $85.53. The stock transacted 51506 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 55.00K shares. The company has 14.75M of outstanding shares and 13.63M shares were floated in the market.

On Oct. 30, 2020, CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released record results for the 2021 fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020, and notified the Board of Directors has authorized a new $100 million upsized share repurchase program, extending through December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $104.9 million, a 3.6% increase (100% organic) as compared to $101.3 million in the prior year period

Record operating income of $22.2 million, a 10.2% increase compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period, with no adjustments in either quarter

Strong profitability with an operating income margin of 21.1%, a 130 basis-point increase over the prior year period

Record earnings from continuing operations per diluted common share of $1.10 compared to $0.58 in the prior year period, or $0.92 as adjusted in the prior year period, with the primary adjustment related to the one-time charge to terminate the Company’s U.S. qualified pension plan

Demand for products in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and plumbing end markets accelerated in the fiscal second quarter, with these end markets providing combined sales growth of 30.1% over the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased in the fiscal first half by 19.4%, over the prior year period, to $44.8 million

Impressive liquidity position and balance sheet, as cash on hand increased by $27.6 million during the fiscal second quarter to $47.3 million, and the $250.0 million revolving credit facility remained fully available

New and increased $100 million share repurchase program, authorized by Board of Directors, reaffirming commitment to our capital allocation strategy

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -1.70% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 12.00%. CSWI has a gross margin of 46.10% and an operating margin of 17.10% while its profit margin remained 13.40% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 1.30% from the mean of 20 days, 8.79% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 19.06% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.60%, 10.12% for month and YTD performance remained 11.08%.