News Welcome

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) changed 0.33% to recent value of $67.48. The stock transacted 1833656 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.08M shares. It spotted trading -0.34% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 128.67% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Nov. 18, 2020, SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) disclosed that, consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.14 per share. This is payable on December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SSNC has a gross margin of 44.70% and an operating margin of 20.90% while its profit margin remained 12.20% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 291.90% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 18.03%.

The company has 256.70M of outstanding shares and 223.53M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 6.05% from the mean of 20 days, 7.79% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 17.60% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 4.23%, 4.90% for month and YTD performance remained 9.90%.