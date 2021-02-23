Google finally added a privacy label to the iOS version of the Gmail app

In recent software updates, Google has finally quietly introduced a privacy label for the Gmail for iOS client, which is mandatory for disclosure by the Apple App Store, outside of YouTube. Prior to this, the search giant has implemented a new privacy-related policy on the server side, but it has been two months since the last Gmail version update.

MacRumors pointed out that since December 2020, Apple has been enforcing application privacy labels, but Google’s progress has been rather slow.

At the beginning of January 2021, Google stated that it is expected to provide privacy labels for its App portfolio as early as the current or next week. But until January 20th, most Google apps still did not usher in this update in time.

Drag to the beginning of February, the Gmail client once displayed an “app is outdated” warning. However, it may be too late to carry out relevant revisions to the new privacy policy of the App Store, and Google later simply cancelled this reminder.