Aaron Spelling Net Worth, Career Highlights and Achievements, Legacy, Wife, Children, and Hobby & Interests 

Aaron Spelling was born on April 22, 1923, in Dallas, Texas. He was one of the wealthiest television producer and creator. He is best known for creating some of the longest-running and most popular American TV shows of all time, including “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charlie’s Angels.” In this article, you will know about Aaron Spelling’s net worth, life and career highlights, as well as his personal life.

Net Worth $600 million (2006) Born April 22, 1923 – Dallas, Texas, U.S. Died June 23, 2006 (aged 83) Los Angeles, California, U.S. Resting place Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery Alma mater Southern Methodist University Occupation Film and television producer Spouses Carolyn Jones (m. 1953; div. 1964) Candy Marer (m. 1968) Children Tori Spelling Randy Spelling

Aaron Spelling Early Life and Education

Aaron Spelling was born on April 22, 1923, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia. His father, David Spellman, was a tailor, and his mother, SarahSpellman (née Fine), was a homemaker. Aaron Spelling had two older sisters, Reena and Doris.

Aaron attended Forest Avenue High School in Dallas before transferring to Southern Methodist University (SMU). He excelled in track and field at SMU and even set a school record in the javelin throw. However, he was forced to drop out of SMU due to financial difficulties during the Great Depression.

After leaving SMU, Spelling moved to Los Angeles, where he took a job as a messenger for the Warner Bros. studio. He was soon promoted to floor sweeper and then later to assistant script clerk. While working at Warner Bros., Spelling met many of the people who would later help him in his career, including future “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry.

Aaron Spelling Net Worth

At the time of his death, Aaron Spelling had an estimated net worth of $600 million at the time of his death in 2006. He was one of the most successful TV producers in history and was responsible for creating some of the most popular TV shows of all time.

Spelling made his fortune primarily through his work in television. He created or produced over 40 different TV series, including some of the most popular shows of all time. These include “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Dynasty,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” In addition to his work as a producer, Spelling also directed numerous episodes of his own shows.

Career Highlights and Achievements

In the 1960s, Spelling transitioned from writing to producing. He produced several TV shows, including “The Mod Squad” and “The Love Boat.” He also produced the popular soap opera “Dark Shadows,” which starred future “Beverly Hills 90210” star Jonathan Frakes.

Spelling’s biggest success came in the 1970s with the creation of two hit TV shows: “Charlie’s Angels” and “Family.” “Charlie’s Angels” was a action-adventure series about three beautiful women who worked as private detectives.

In the 1980s, Spelling created two more hit TV shows: “Dynasty” and “Beverly Hills 90210.” “Dynasty” was a prime-time soap opera about a wealthy family whose members were constantly embroiled in scandal and intrigue.

In the 1990s, Spelling continued to have success with TV shows like “Melrose Place” and “7th Heaven.” “Melrose Place” was a prime-time soap opera about the residents of an apartment complex in Los Angeles.

In the 2000s, Spelling’s health began to decline, and he retired from television production. He died on June 23, 2006, at the age of 83.

Personal Life including Wife, Children and Hobby & Interests

In 1948, Spelling married Carolyn Jones. The couple had two children: Victoria (born 1953) and Randy (born 1958). The marriage ended in divorce in 1964. Spelling married his second wife, model Lorena Rozsa, in 1968. The couple had one child together, son Sean. They divorced in 1974. In 1977, Spelling married candy heiress Candy Generes. The couple had two children together, Tori and Randy. They remained married until Aaron’s death in 2006.

Spelling was an avid collector of cars, art, and antiques. He owned a $200 million yacht and a private jet. His net worth was estimated at $600 million at the time of his death.

Aaron Spelling died on June 23, 2006, at the age of 83 from a stroke. He is survived by his wife Candy and their two children Tori and Randy.

Aaron Spelling Charity Work

Aaron Spellings and his wife Candy were among the top ten donors to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. They donated money to renovate one of the hospital’s surgical towers.

Spellings also created “The Aaron Spelling Chair in Oncology” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Aaron Spelling Legacy

Spelling’s success was built on a keen understanding of what audiences wanted to see on TV. He was a master at creating characters and storylines that were both escapist and relatable. His shows often featured strong female protagonists and emphasized style over substance. Though some critics derided his work as formulaic and superficial, there was no denying that Aaron Spelling knew how to entertain viewers.

While Aaron Spelling’s legacy will primarily be defined by his television work, he also made significant contributions to the film industry. He produced such popular films as “The Trouble with Angels,” ” Airport 1975″ and “Hollywood Knights.” In all, Spelling produced more than 50 movies during his career.

Aaron Spelling’s legacy extends beyond his work in television and film. He was also a generous philanthropist, donating millions of dollars to charities and causes he believed in. His generosity was perhaps best illustrated by his decision to leave the majority of his estate to charity.

Aaron Spelling will be remembered as one of the most successful and influential figures in the history of television. His work has entertained millions of people around the world and his legacy will continue to do so for many years to come.

How much was Aaron Spelling worth when he died?

Aaron Spelling’s net worth is estimated to have been $600 million at the time of his death in 2006.

How did Aaron Spelling make his money?

The majority of Aaron Spelling’s wealth came from his successful career as a television producer. He was behind some of the most popular shows of all time, including “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Melrose Place.”

What were some of Aaron Spelling’s most famous productions?

Some of Aaron Spelling’s most famous productions include “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Dynasty,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “Starsky & Hutch.”

How many Emmys did Aaron Spelling win?

Aaron Spelling won a total of 21 Emmy Awards during his career.

What was Aaron Spelling’s cause of death?

Aaron Spelling died of a stroke on June 23, 2006, at the age of 83.