Adrienne Maloof Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights [2023]

Adrienne Maloof is an American businesswoman, reality television personality, and author. Adrienne is best known for her appearances on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also has a successful career in business. In this article, we will take a look at her net worth, biography, career highlights, and her personal life.

About Adrienne Maloof:

Net Worth $60 million Born September 4, 1961 (age 61) Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. Alma mater University of New Mexico (BA) Spouse Paul Nassif​​ (m. 2002; div. 2012)​ Children 3 Parent(s) George J. Maloof Sr. Colleen Maloof Occupation Businesswoman, television personality Years active 2010 – present (television) 2005–2019 (producer) Organization Maloof Companies Television The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Relatives George J. Maloof Jr. (brother) Height 5 feet 1 inch Weight 53 Kg

Adrienne Maloof Early Life and Education

Adrienne Maloof was born on September 4, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She comes from a wealthy family and is the daughter of George J. Maloof Sr., who founded the successful Maloof Companies. Adrienne attended the University of New Mexico where she studied Political Science and Economics.

Adrienne Maloof Net Worth

As of 2022, Adrienne Maloof’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million dollars. This includes her earnings from the various businesses she has been involved in, as well as inheritance from her wealthy family. She continues to expand her empire through new business ventures, including launching

Adrienne Maloof is best known for her role on the hit reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But before she was a Bravolebrity, Adrienne was already a successful businesswoman and heir to one of the wealthiest families in America.

Overall, Adrienne Maloof’s multi-faceted career and glamorous lifestyle have earned her a spot among the elite in both business and entertainment circles as well as a sizable net worth. With continued success in both her personal and professional endeavors, it’s safe to say that Adrienne will only continue to achieve more wealth in the future.

Adrienne Maloof Career Highlights and Achievements

As one of the stars of the reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Adrienne Maloof became a household name and gained recognition for her successful business ventures. She is the co-owner of various companies including the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, as well as luxury shoe brand Adrienne Maloof Footwear and skincare line Adrienne Maloof Natural Skin Care.

But Adrienne’s career didn’t begin with her appearance on television; she has had a long history in business, starting from when she joined her family’s company, The Maloof Companies, at the age of 19. Under her leadership, she expanded their beer distribution business to become one of America’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributors.

Adrienne has also been recognized for her philanthropic efforts, receiving the Women’s Leadership Exchange “Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year” award in 2011 and being named a lifetime member of the prestigious Paul Harris Society by Rotary International in 2012.

Personal Life of Adrienne Maloof

Aside from her business successes, Adrienne has also a notable personal life. She was previously married to plastic surgeon Paul Nassif, with whom she shares three sons. The couple divorced in 2012 after ten years of marriage, but have since reconciled and remain close friends for the sake of their children.

Adrienne has also been romantically linked to Sean Stewart, son of musician Rod Stewart, and Jacob Busch, heir to Anheuser-Busch. She regularly spends time with her large extended family, often sharing photos on social media of vacations or gatherings with them.

Despite her busy career and personal life, Adrienne remains dedicated to philanthropy, particularly with organizations supporting children’s health and education. She also serves on the board of the Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Charity Work by Adrienne Maloof

In addition to her successful career, Adrienne Maloof also devotes time and resources to various philanthropic causes. She serves on the board for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and is a member of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

She has also participated in several charity events, including Celebrity Fight Night, which raises funds for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, and Race to Erase MS, supporting Multiple Sclerosis research at the Nancy Davis Foundation Center Without Walls.

Read More: Virgil Abloh Net Worth & Biography

Legacy and Quotes

Adrienne comes from a prominent and successful family; her father, George J. Maloof Jr., founded the Palace Resorts and owns the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Her siblings also have their own successful businesses, including a winery and hotel in Napa Valley and a spirits company.

Under Adrienne’s leadership, The Maloof Companies expanded their portfolio to include multiple luxury hotels, casinos, and sports teams such as the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In addition to her successful career in business, Adrienne has also made a name for herself on reality television, appearing as a main cast member on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2010-2013.

Adrienne has been recognized for her business acumen and philanthropic efforts, receiving the Woman of the Year award from Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2011. In addition to her work with various charitable organizations, Adrienne is also the founder of her own skincare line, “Maloof Skincare,” and a shoe collection with QVC.

When asked about her secrets to success, Adrienne cites hard work and determination as crucial factors. She is quoted as saying, “Success isn’t handed to you; you have to go out and get it. And to do that, you have to be willing to work hard and make sacrifices.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Adrienne Maloof Net worth in 2022?

As of 2022, Adrienne Maloof has a net worth of approximately $60 million. This wealth is primarily attributed to her stakes in the family-owned Maloof Companies, including their ownership of the Sacramento Kings NBA team and Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. She also earned additional income through her appearances on reality television shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Apprentice.

How did Adrienne Maloof become successful?

Adrienne Maloof grew up as a member of the wealthy and successful Maloof family, who owned various businesses including a liquor distribution company, a winery, and sports teams. She became involved in the family’s business ventures at a young age, eventually taking over leadership roles within the companies. Her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought additional public attention and fame to her business successes.

What are some of Adrienne Maloof’s career highlights?

Some of Adrienne Maloof’s career highlights include being a co-owner of the Sacramento Kings NBA team, opening the Palms Casino Resort with her family in Las Vegas, and appearing on several reality television shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Apprentice. She has also launched successful business ventures in fashion and beauty, including a footwear line and a skincare line.

What is Adrienne Maloof’s personal life like?

Adrienne Maloof was previously married to plastic surgeon Paul Nassif, with whom she shares three children. They divorced in 2012 after ten years of marriage. She has since been in a relationship with businessman Sean Stewart, son of musician Rod Stewart. In her personal life, she enjoys spending time with her children and participating in various philanthropic efforts. She is also an avid animal lover and supporter of animal rescue organizations.