Al Roker Net Worth, Wife, Kids, Personal life & Career Highlights

Al Roker is world’s top American weather forecaster and is one of the most popular American TV personalities and journalists. He has worked on NBC’s The Today Show since 1996, and has also hosted other programs such as Al Roker Live and Al Roker Investigates. In this article, we will look at Al’s net worth, career highlights, and personal life.

About Al Roker:

Net Worth $60 million Born August 20, 1954 (age 68) New York City, U.S. Father Albert Lincoln Roker Jr. Alma mater SUNY Oswego (B.A. Communications, 1976) Xavier High School Occupation Journalist, television personality, weather presenter, actor, and author Years active 1974–present Spouses First wife (divorced) Alice Bell (m. 1984, divorced)​ Deborah Roberts (m. 1995)​ Children 3 Height 5’ 8” (1.73 m) Weight 78 Kg

Al Roker’s Early Life and Education

Al Roker was born in Queens, New York on August 20th, 1954. Roker’s father, Albert Lincoln Roker Sr., was a bus driver and work under New York City Transit Authority while his mother, Isabel, was a homemaker. Al Roker has two sisters – Joyce and Deborah. He is of Bahamian descent on his father’s side and Irish descent on his mother’s side.

Roker attended Xavier High School in Manhattan where he graduated with honors in 1972. He then went on to study at the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 1976.

After graduation, Al Roker began working as a weather anchor for WCBS-TV in New York City. He held this position for two years before moving on to work as a weather anchor for NBC’s “Today” show in 1978. Al Roker has been with the “Today” show ever since, making him the longest-serving weather anchor on the show.

Al Roker’s net worth and how he made his money

As of 2022, Al Roker’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million. This fortune has come from his successful career as a television personality, author, and actor. His primary source of income has always remained his career as a television personality.

In addition to his work on the “Today” show, Al Roker has also hosted various other shows such as “The Al Roker Show”, “Wake Up With Al”, and “Have A Nice Day”.

In addition to his salary, Al Roker also earns money from his books, shows, and endorsements. He has endorsement deals with companies like Ford and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Career Highlights and Achievements of Al Roker

Al Roker has also produced and hosted numerous shows for both television and radio. “Wake Up with Al,” “The Al Roker Show,” and ” Al Roker Entertainment” are top shows in his career.

In addition to his work on the TODAY Show, Al Roker is also a successful author. He has written several books, including two New York Times bestsellers – “Don’t Make Me Stop This Car!: Adventures in Fatherhood” and “The Morning Rush.”

Highlights

Al Roker has been a weather anchor on NBC’s TODAY Show for an incredible 20 years.

Al Roker is also the show’s co-host for its third hour.

Al Roker has produced and hosted numerous shows for both television and radio.

Al Roker supports several charities, including Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the American Red Cross.

Personal life – wife, kids, and hobbies

Al Roker has been married to Deborah Roberts, an ABC News journalist since 1995 and the couple have two children together named Nicholas and Leila.

In 2002, Al Roker underwent surgery to remove part of his colon after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He has since made a full recovery.

In his spare time, Al enjoys golfing and cooking. He is also an avid fan of New York Yankees.

Charity Work

Al Roker is also a devoted philanthropist. He is involved with several charities, including the American Red Cross, March of Dimes, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Al Roker has also been a celebrity spokesperson for the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance since 2000.

In 2006, Al Roker founded the Al Roker Foundation which supports various causes including education, literacy, Hurricane Katrina relief, and cancer research.

To date, the Al Roker Foundation has raised over $100,000 for its various causes.

Legacy

Al Roker’s career has spanned over four decades, during which time he has become one of the most recognizable faces on television. In addition to his work on TODAY, Al has hosted several other shows, including The Al Roker Show, Al Roker’s Going Places, and Al Roker’s Weather Center. He has also written several books, including the best-selling Al Roker’s Big Book of Everything.

Al has won numerous awards throughout his career, including multiple Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. In 2014, he was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Check out his official Website AlRoker.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Al Roker salary and net worth?

Al Roker net worth is estimated as $60 million in 2022. His salary per year is said to be $10 Million.

What’s about AI Roker personal life?

Al Roker is married to Deborah Roberts and they have two children together. He is also a grandfather of three. Al enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, and playing golf in his free time.

Is Al Roker really a meteorologist?

Yes, Al Roker is meteorologist. He is the most beloved weather forecaster.

Are all of Al Rokers kids adopted?

No, only one child is adopted. Roker and Bell adopted a girl Courtney as an infant in 1987. While he is the father of daughter Leila (born November 17, 1998) and son Nicholas (born July 18, 2002) with Roberts.