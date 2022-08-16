ALL India Football Federation (AIFF) Suspended on Undue Influence from Third Parties

FIFA suspension announcement of ALL India Football Federation (AIFF)

FIFA announced the suspension of ALL India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday with immediate effect referring to the reason of third-party influence in AIFF.

Bureau of FIFA council took the decision of this suspension of AIFF unanimously due to the “undue influence from third parties” which violates the FIFA Statutes.

According to FIFA official press release on Monday in which it stated, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”

AIFF will have to set up a committee of administrators to repeal the AIFF Executive Committee and regain full control of AIFF’s daily affairs for the lifting of this suspension.

However, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 which was scheduled to hold in India in October 2022 won’t be held in India. FIFA is also working on matters regarding the tournament.

FIFA added

“ FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved,”.

It’s mandatory for FIFA membership to be free from any external influence including legal and political interference. In May, the Indian court ordered to dissolve the AIFF and appointed a three-member committee to govern football in India.

FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had a meeting recently with Indian Football administrators to lay down a roadmap for AIFF in order to change rules in July and hold elections in September.