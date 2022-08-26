Alphawave IP Group Receives Regulatory Clearances Related to Acquisition of OpenFive

Alphawave IP Group News Alert:

Alphawave IP Group known for high-speed connectivity for World’s technology infrastructures has received the regulatory clearances related to acquisition of OpenFive. Committee on Foreign Investment in US (CFIUS) has also approved the acquisition.

After this the transaction is expected to close successfully in September 2022 depending on the customary closing conditions as well. Next official updated on acquisition will come after completion of acquisition.

Alphawave will bring OpenFive’s high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a team based in India and Silicon Valley. The acquisition will increase the customer base globally from 20 to over 75 especially in North America.

With over 250 million employees worldwide Alphawave has plans to grow its global team. The company will expand its workforce with acquisition of OpenFive. The company has plans to open additional office in Milpitas after OpenFive acquisition. The acquisition will increase the number of its global offices to nine.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power.