Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Releases Web Services in Middle East

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) release of its second Region in the Middle East, the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region. Shares of E-commerce giant rose over 1.2% in pre trading session on Tuesday.

Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations will have even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation.

With a planned $5 billion (AED 20 billion) investment in the local economy until 2036, AWS estimates that its estimated spending on the development and management of the new Region will sustain an average of roughly 6,000 full-time employments yearly at external vendors. Additionally, the UAE’s gross domestic product will increase by an estimated $11 billion (AED 41 billion) over the next 15 years thanks to the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region (GDP).

The VP of Infrastructure Services at AWS, Prasad Kalyanaraman stated that AWS is committed to assistance customers in the UAE deploy the most advanced cloud technologies and achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resiliency. He added, “With the launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, we are making it possible for even more customers to harness the power of the cloud to drive innovation across the UAE, while also investing in the local economy through job creation, training for highly sought-after technology skills, and education resources to further advance the UAE’s strategic priorities.”

On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. proposed HQ2 employee volunteers and $100,000 in education vouchers and school supplies to help around 500 Northern Virginia pre-K-12 students gear up for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Amazon’s head of partnerships, Andrea Muscadin said, “Arlington Housing Corp. worked with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its 90 employee volunteers to set up a free back-to-school shopping event for families who live in the nonprofit affordable housing developer’s Northern Virginia rental communities — an effort to “eliminate barriers to learning, and let them express their individual style.”