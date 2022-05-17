Andy Warhol’s “Monroe” wins for a record high of 25.3 billion yen

The portrait of Marilyn Monroe, produced by US pop artist Andy Warhol in 1964, is 195 million, the highest price for a US artist at an auction in New York on the 9th. It hit a high of the dollar (about 25,342 million yen).

The work, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” is one of Warhol’s series of portraits after the death of Monroe in 1987 and is considered to be the most famous pop art piece.

It is owned by a Swiss art dealer and was expected to have a winning bid of up to $ 200 million.

The winning bid is $ 170 million and the final price, including commissions, is $ 195 million.

The highest winning bid for a US art piece to date was $ 111.05 million for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1982.