Apple AR/VR headset may miss WWDC: launch as early as 2023

Apple has announced that the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC22) will be held online from June 6th to 10th, Eastern

According to previous reports, some bloggers found signs of reality OS in Apple’s source code, which is likely to be ready to run on Apple’s AR/VR headset .

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once said that this head-mounted display will have dual CPUs with 4nm and 5nm processes, comparable to Mac in computing power, and provide a seamless switching experience between AR and VR modes.

According to news, despite Apple’s recent presentation to the company’s board of directors on the latest progress of Apple’s AR/VR headset, he is skeptical about Apple’s release of Apple’s AR/VR headset at WWDC.

Previously reported that Apple’s AR/VR headset could be delayed until 2023 after numerous development issues. Among them, the main reason is the overheating of the chip, as well as the research and development of the camera and software.

In addition, it also said that this year’s WWDC is most likely to launch a new MacBook Air with an M2 chip . But due to current supply chain issues, the release time of this new product has become more uncertain.

In addition to these possible hardware releases, this WWDC 22 conference will still focus on software technology , and will launch new operating systems including iOS 16, WatchOS 9, macOS 13 and TVOS 16, and showcase some of Apple’s cutting-edge innovative technologies.

