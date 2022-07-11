Arise listed bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Arise bonds listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Arise AB reported that on 9 May 2022, the Company has issued green senior unsecured bonds of EUR 50 million with ISIN SE0017487416 (the “Bonds”) under a framework of a total of EUR 100 million.

Arise has listed its green senior unsecured bonds of EUR 50 million on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List with the first day of trading on Friday 8 July 2022. The Bonds carry a floating interest rate of 3m EURIBOR + 525 basis points and are due in May 2026. In connection with the admission to trading, the Company has prepared a listing prospectus which is available at the Company’s website www.arise.se and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

