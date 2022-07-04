Business

Atlas Copco announces the acquisition of a Southeast Asian distributor

Atlas Copco to acquire Bireme group

It has been reported on 4th July 2022, that Atlas Copco has acquired a Singapore-based Company titled Bireme group who are expert in the treatment of compressed gas and air. Bireme group is a private company that has spread its sales network all over southeast Asia.

The company offers the treatment of compressed air and gas for different industries including food, beverages, hospitals, chemical refineries, and electronics. Their main headquarter is located in Singapore while the service center is in Malaysia where they have 20 employees.

Vagner Rego the business area president of compressor technique stated that “The expertise of Brieme and their technical know-how and their geographical coverage make them a good fit for us”. Due to this acquisition, our local presence will get a boost and we’ll make a huge development in the Asia Pacific Region. However, their purchase price isn’t made public yet.

Moreover, the company will be a part of their industrial air division under the Compressor Business Technique Area.

About Atlas Copco Group

Since 1873, Atlas Copco has been turning the best industrial ideas into business-critical benefits. We deliver quality and value and make innovations by keeping our customer’s demands and needs in mind. In the last year 2021, the revenue of Atlas Copco Group was BSEK111, and has 43000 employees. Visit: www.atlascopcogroup.com for further information.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
William Douglas
Tags: Atlas Copco
16 hours ago

Recent Posts

Charles Barkley Net Worth, Height, Wife, Shoe Size, Age, And Children Facts 2022

Charles Barkley is a former professional basketball player and current sports analyst. He is best…

16 mins ago

Sandvik completes the purchase of Preziss, to provide solutions for aluminum as well as composite machining

Sandvik completes the purchase of Preziss Recently, Sandvik completed the acquisition of Preziss which is…

16 hours ago

George Clooney Net Worth in 2022!

George Clooney is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with an IMDB profile…

21 hours ago

BTS Net Worth and Biography Facts! [2022 Updated]

The K-pop group BTS is a phenomenon. The seven-member South Korean boy band has not…

21 hours ago

Ryan Seacrest Net Worth, Bio, Career and Salary Highlights [2022]

Ryan Seacrest is a media personality who has an entertainment and entrepreneurial empire. He rose…

22 hours ago

Master P Net Worth, Bio, Career Life Facts 2022!

Master P is the most successful and wealthiest hip-hop artist in history. He's worth 200…

22 hours ago

This website uses cookies.