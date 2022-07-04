Atlas Copco announces the acquisition of a Southeast Asian distributor

It has been reported on 4th July 2022, that Atlas Copco has acquired a Singapore-based Company titled Bireme group who are expert in the treatment of compressed gas and air. Bireme group is a private company that has spread its sales network all over southeast Asia.
The company offers the treatment of compressed air and gas for different industries including food, beverages, hospitals, chemical refineries, and electronics. Their main headquarter is located in Singapore while the service center is in Malaysia where they have 20 employees.
Vagner Rego the business area president of compressor technique stated that “The expertise of Brieme and their technical know-how and their geographical coverage make them a good fit for us”. Due to this acquisition, our local presence will get a boost and we’ll make a huge development in the Asia Pacific Region. However, their purchase price isn’t made public yet.
Moreover, the company will be a part of their industrial air division under the Compressor Business Technique Area.
Since 1873, Atlas Copco has been turning the best industrial ideas into business-critical benefits. We deliver quality and value and make innovations by keeping our customer’s demands and needs in mind. In the last year 2021, the revenue of Atlas Copco Group was BSEK111, and has 43000 employees. Visit: www.atlascopcogroup.com for further information.
William Douglas has worked as financial analyst until his retirement. He is a well-known research director and portfolio manager for more than 5 years. After many years in the market, he dedicated all his time to write articles highlighting different financial problems and world news. He also cover news from all over the world.
