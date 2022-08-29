Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Changing Word with All-Platform Integration Solution through Superconducting Quantum Computer

A leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) released that its first superconducting quantum computer that fully integrates hardware, software, and applications. Shares of Baidu, Inc. increased more than 0.5% in pre trading session. Additionally, Baidu unveiled the first cross-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution in the world, giving users access to a variety of quantum chips via a mobile app, a desktop computer, and the cloud. This new service, which was unveiled at the Beijing-based quantum developer conference Quantum Create 2022, prepares the path for the long-awaited commercialization of quantum computing.

Director of the Institute for Quantum Computing at Baidu Research, Dr. Runyao Duan said, “With Qian Shi and Liang Xi, customers may construct quantum algorithms and utilize quantum computing power without developing their own quantum hardware, control systems, or programming languages.” “With the help of Baidu’s inventions, anybody with a smartphone may now access quantum computing from anywhere at any time. Additionally, a variety of quantum processors are instantaneously compatible with Baidu’s platform, making ‘plug-and-play’ access a reality.”

Qian Shi provides the general public with a high-fidelity 10 quantum bits (qubits) of power quantum computing service that is reliable and substantial. In addition, Baidu has just finished designing a 36-qubit superconducting quantum device with couplers, which shows good simulation results in a number of crucial areas.

The Institute for Quantum Computing at Baidu Research, whose technological reach spans a variety of fields including quantum algorithms and applications, communications and networks, encryption and security, error correction, architecture, measurement and control, and chip design, is supporting these most recent developments. In the realm of quantum technology, Baidu has applied for more than 200 key technology patents over the course of more than four years of research and development.