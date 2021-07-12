Bank of Japan Considers Purchase of Environmental Bonds Cooperation with East Asia / Oceania Central Bank = Related Sources

It was found that the Bank of Japan is considering purchasing green bonds as part of its foreign currency asset management. In collaboration with other central banks in East Asia and Oceania, we aim to revitalize the local currency-denominated green bond market in the region by purchasing through a common fund. A source revealed.

The “East Asia-Oceania Central Bank Executive Board Meeting” (EMEAP), to which the Bank of Japan and others are members, issued a statement around 3:00 pm on the 12th of Japan time. EMEAP was founded in 1991 under the auspices of the Bank of Japan. It consists of central banks and monetary authorities in 11 countries and regions. In 2005, the “Asia Bond Fund” was established with the aim of revitalizing the local currency bond market in the region. In the future, IHS Markit will create an index to be purchased.

The Bank of Japan is considering a new funding scheme to help private financial institutions tackle climate change. Investing in green bonds through Asian bond funds is likely to be positioned as part of foreign currency asset management. The Bank of Japan will publish the full picture of its climate change efforts after the monetary policy meeting on the 15th and 16th, according to people familiar with the matter.