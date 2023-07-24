Barbie Mania Surges: The Biggest Film of 2023 Redefines Cinema Landscape

Cinema’s Reigniting Flame: The “Barbie” Phenomenon

In a year marked by the dominance of streaming platforms, the theatrical experience has received a remarkable boost. Thanks to the latest Warner Bros. blockbuster, “Barbie,” theatres in the US and Canada are celebrating the most lucrative film of the year. The iconic doll’s cinematic journey has yielded an impressive $155m (£120m) in its opening weekend alone.

Oppenheimer’s Debut: A Promising Challenger

Simultaneously, another debutant, “Oppenheimer,” also made a solid opening. Universal Pictures reported a commendable $93.7m (£72m) earning in the US. Despite not topping “Barbie,” the historical drama, led by Cillian Murphy and the renowned director Christopher Nolan, managed to carve out its own slice of success.

UK Cinemas Reviving: A Grand Weekend at Vue

In the UK, both films sparked an astonishing resurgence of cinema visits. Vue, a prominent cinema chain with 91 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, experienced its busiest weekend in four years. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” looks set to become the biggest film of 2023 in the UK, surpassing even the popular “Super Mario Bros.”

Massive Crowds, Record Admissions

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were responsible for attracting an influx of half a million people to Vue screens, with 4,000 sold-out viewings of “Barbie” across the UK and Ireland. Notably, the most popular Vue locations for Barbie included Cambridge, Glasgow St Enoch, Leeds Kirkstall, Bolton, and Islington in London.

Plots to Ponder: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer

Both films offer compelling narratives. “Oppenheimer” is a historical drama revolving around the development of the first atomic bomb. In contrast, “Barbie” is a heartwarming coming-of-age tale where the beloved doll explores her identity while encouraging friend Ken to establish his individuality. The competition between the two films has been playfully dubbed “Barbenheimer” on social media.

Barbie: A Global Phenomenon

Globally, “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, scored an astounding debut of $337m (£293m). The film’s immense popularity even surpassed the opening weekend ticket sales of “Super Mario Bros,” further solidifying “Barbie” as the most substantial film of 2023 to date.

This explosive resurgence of cinema attendance in the wake of such influential releases is a testament to the enduring appeal of the big-screen experience. It also stands as a reminder of the unique communal joy that only a packed theatre can bring. With “Barbie” leading the way, the future of cinema seems bright.