Ben Simmons Net Worth & Biography Updates [November 2022]

Ben Simmons is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia Sixers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was named NBA Rookie of the Year after becoming just the second player in league history to average at least 15 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds per game in his debut season. Simmons began playing basketball at a young age and developed into a highly-talented player. In high school, he led Montverde Academy to three consecutive national championships.

Who is Ben Simmons?

Net Worth $6 million Position Point guard / Power forward League NBA Born 20 July 1996 (age 26)

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia High school Box Hill Senior Secondary College (Melbourne, Victoria), Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) College LSU (2015–2016) NBA draft 2016 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1st overall Player of Philadelphia 76ers Playing career 2016–present Height 6 ft 10 in (2.08 m) Weight 240 lb (109 kg)

Ben Simmons Early Life and Education

Benjamin David Simmons was born on 20 July 1996, in Melbourne, Australia to parents Julie and Dave Simmons. His father was an American professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association (NBA), while his mother is Australian. Simmons has two older sisters, Olivia and Emily. He grew up in Newcastle, New South Wales and attended Box Hill Senior Secondary College.

When he was 18 years old, Simmons moved to the United States to play college basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU). He only played one season for LSU before declaring for the NBA draft in 2016.

Simmons attended high school at Montverde Academy in Florida. While he was still in high school, he played for the Australian national team at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship. He then played one season of college basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU). In his only college season, he was named a consensus first-team All-American and the USBWA National Freshman of the Year.

Ben Simmons Net Worth

As of 2022, Ben Simmons’ net worth is estimated to be $6 million. He earns his wealth from his salary as a professional basketball player and from endorsements.

Ben Simmons is one of the up-and-coming young stars in the NBA today. He was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 and signed a five-year maximum contract extension with the team in 2019. In addition to his salary, he also earns income from endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, and Mountain Dew.

Simmons has endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, and Mountain Dew. He also has a partnership with the Australian fast food chain Hungry Jack’s.

Ben Simmons Career Highlights and Achievements

Simmons attended Whitefriars College, a Catholic school in Melbourne. He then moved to the United States to play high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. After one year of high school, he enrolled at Louisiana State University (LSU) but only played one semester before declaring for the NBA draft.

Simmons was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA draft. He only played in one preseason game before suffering a fractured right foot which caused him to miss the entire 2016-17 season. Simmons made his NBA debut on October 18, 2017 against the Washington Wizards and recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

In 2018, Simmons was named NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game. He was also selected to the All-Rookie First Team and to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. In 2019, he was again named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Career Highlights and Awards of Ben Simmons

NBA All-Star (2018)

All-NBA Second Team (2019)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2017)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2017)

Consensus first-team All-American (2016)

USBWA National Freshman of the Year (2016)

25 retired by Louisiana State University

Personal Life of Ben Simmons

Simmons married his longtime girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown in September 2019. The couple have a daughter named Zoey Christina Simmons, who was born in 2020.

Simmons is currently dating model Kendall Jenner. The couple has been dating since 2018 and they currently live together in Los Angeles, California.

In his free time, Simmons enjoys playing golf and tennis. He is also a big fan of the Australian Football League (AFL) and is a supporter of the Collingwood Magpies.

Charity Work by Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been very active in charity work, teaming up with various organisations to help those in need. He has worked with the Starlight Children’s Foundation, an organisation that brightens the lives of sick children and their families. He has also worked with Make-A-Wish Australia, helping to make the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses come true.

Simmons has also been a vocal advocate for social justice causes. In 2020, he spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. He also joined forces with other NBA stars to launch a new initiative called More Than A Vote, which is aimed at combatting voter suppression in Black communities.

Ben Simmons Legacy and His Quotes

“I want to be remembered as one of the greats.” -Ben Simmons

These are the words of Ben Simmons, an Australian professional basketball player who is currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the 76ers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Ben Simmons worth?

As of 2022, Ben Simmons’ net worth is $6 million.

What are some of Ben Simmons’ career highlights?

Since being drafted first overall by the Sixers in the 2016 NBA draft, Simmons has been named an All-Star twice (2018, 2019) and has been named to the All-NBA Second Team (2019). He was also named Rookie of the Year in 2017 after averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game in his debut season.

What is Ben’s ethnicity?

His mother is Caucasian while his father is African-American.

Read Also: