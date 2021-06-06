BMW announces that its Chinese plant will be carbon-neutral within the year and fully promote electric vehicle sales

On June 5, according to foreign media reports, German luxury car manufacturer BMW announced that the company plans to achieve carbon emissions neutralization in its Chinese factories by the end of this year, and plans to reduce the total carbon emissions of China’s production chain by 2030. 80%. During the Shanghai Auto Show, BMW China President Jochen Goller said that by 2023, BMW will launch 12 electric models in China.

At the same time, the company also plans to increase sales of pure electric vehicles to 25% of total sales in 2025. In addition, BMW is also considering expanding production in China, but has not yet made a final decision. There is anecdotal report that the joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motors is building a plant in China. As the sales of pure electric vehicles in China continue to increase, it is “reasonable” that BMW will increase investment in the Chinese market.

The smart car faction learned that BMW has now started its layout in order to achieve this goal. On June 3, BMW announced that it would build 360,000 charging piles in China before the end of this year, including 150,000 fast charging piles, in order to occupy more shares in China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market. As of the end of 2020, BMW’s public charging network has covered more than 300 cities across the country, achieving dynamic connection of more than 300,000 national standard charging piles.