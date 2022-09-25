Bobby Kotick Net Worth, Early Life, Education, Business Achievements Highlights

Bobby Kotick is the CEO and President of Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest video game publishers. He is one of the richest people in the entertainment industry and top in the list of businessmen associated with game industry. In this article, you will know about Bobby Kotick’s career highlights, personal life, and net worth.

About Bobby Kotick:

Net Worth $8 billion Born 1963 (age 58–59) United States Education University of Michigan (dropped out) Occupation Businessman Title CEO of Activision Blizzard Height 5’ 6” Weight 60 Kg

Bobby Kotick Early Life and Education

Bobby Kotick was born on December 27, 1963 in New York City. His father, Robert Kotick, was a partner at the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. His mother, Judy Kotick, was a homemaker. Bobby Kotick has two sisters: Lisa and Amy. Bobby Kotick attended The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He graduated from high school in 1981. Bobby Kotick then went on to attend Dartmouth College, where he majored in history and economics. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Bobby Kotick Net Worth

As of 2022, Bobby Kotick’s net worth is estimated to be $8 billion. Bobby Kotick’s net worth is primarily derived from his role as CEO of Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard is one of the world’s largest video game publishers and Bobby Kotick has been at the helm since 1991. Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership, Activision Blizzard has grown to become a major player in the gaming industry with some of the most popular video game franchises in the world.

In addition to his role as CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick is also an active investor and venture capitalist. Bobby Kotick has made investments in a number of companies including Beats Electronics, the company behind the popular Beats by Dre headphones. He’s also a board member of several companies including The Walt Disney Company and AOL.

Highlights of Business Achievements

In 1991, Kotick and a partner purchased a small video game company called Activision for $70 million. At the time, it was a struggling business with little prospects for growth. However, Kotick saw potential in the company and set about turning it around. He quickly began to grow the business by acquiring other companies and expanding into new markets.

Today, Activision Blizzard is one of the largest video game publishers in the world, with franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush. The company generates billions of dollars in revenue each year and Kotick’s personal net worth is estimated to be over $700 million.

In 2007, Bobby Kotick was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. In 2010, he was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame. Bobby Kotick has also received numerous other awards and accolades throughout his career.

Personal Life

Bobby Kotick is married to Stacey Snider and they have three children together (two sons and one daughter). Stacey Snider is the CEO of 20th Century Fox.

Bobby Kotick resides in Los Angeles, California. Bobby Kotick is an avid sports fan and enjoys playing tennis, golf, and skiing. In his free time, Bobby Kotick enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.

He is also a supporter of the Democratic Party.

Bobby Kotick Charity Work

Bobby Kotick has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors. He is a trustee of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and a member of the board of directors for the Smithsonian Institution National Portrait Gallery. Bobby Kotick has also donated to numerous charitable causes, including the American Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He and his wife, Stacey, have donated millions of dollars to a variety of causes including education, the arts, and medical research.

Bobby Kotick has also been a vocal supporter of gun control and was one of the founding members of Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group.

