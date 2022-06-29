Who Is Bodhi Ransom Green? Net Worth Biography, Facts [2022]

Bodhi Ransom Green is one of the famous yet the cutest celebrity kid whose parents wanted him to hide from the media but they can’t keep their sugar pie undercover for a long time. Right after the paparazzi catch one glance of Bodhi Ransom he became an internet sensation in no time.

Everyone from social media to the Hollywood industry loved this cute kid. Bodhi Ransom Green is the second son of famous actress Meghan fox and his father is Brian Austin Green. This shows that the fame is in the blood of this kid already. However, the bodhi resembles her mother a lot and looks like a mini version of her.

Bodhi Ransom Green Biography:

Full Name Bodhi Ransom Green
Age 8 years old
Zodiac Sign Aquarius
Date Of Birth 12th February, 2014
Occupation Celebrity kid
Parents Megan Fox ( Mother) and Brian Austin Green (Father)
Siblings Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green, Kassius Lijah Marcil Green
Birth Place Los Angeles
Nationality American

Early Life & Birth

As we have mentioned above bodhi ransom is only famous due to his cute looks and for being the son of a famous actress Megan fox. Megan fox and Brian Austin Green’s relationship has started back in 2004 right after they met on the set of Hope & Faith. Austin had a son with her ex-partner Vanessa Marcil when he met Megan fox. However, they both fell in love and got engaged in 2006 but unfortunately in November 2006 their relationship ended and both announced it officially.

After some gap, they got into the relationship again and engaged on 1st June 2010 and soon got married on 24th June 2010. They welcomed their first child on 27th September 2012 named Noah Shannon Green. Bodhi Ransom Green is the second child of this celebrity couple born on 12th Feb 2014 at Los Angeles in Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Despite all the criticism they faced from the media and celebrities, the couple managed to hide bodhi from the spotlight as much as they can. In May 2014 Megan fox for the very first time introduced his son bodhi to the media and the entire world on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

In 2015, August the news was making rounds in the industry that Megan has filed for divorce but wanted joint custody of the sons. Later on, the couple sorted out the issues and welcomed another son in 2016. Due to the cutest looks and resemblance with Megan Fox, Bodhi Ransom has faced a lot of trouble because the media and paparazzi always follow him no matter wherever he goes.

Personal Life

Bodhi Ransom Green is the second son of famous actress Megan Fox & actor Brian Austin Green. He has an elder brother named Noah Shannon Green who was born in 2012. Bodhi also has a younger brother Journey River who was born on 4th August 2016. However, these kids also have a stepbrother named Kassius who is the son of Brian Austin from his first wife Vanessa Marcil.

The grandparents of Bodhi Ransom are Gloria Darlene Fox, Franklin Thomas fox, George Green & Joyce Green. Bodhi loves traveling a lot and enjoying it the most. He is mostly seen on Instagram with Megan Fox with his siblings or alone too.

However, the other details of Bodhi including education, hobbies, friends, and all the personal details are kept secret by his family as they don’t want anyone to invade the privacy of their kids.

Career Life

Not started yet.

Big Achievements

None

Controversies

None

Social Media

Bodhi Ransom Green is not on social media but you can see him on his mother’s or father’s Instagram posts and stories.

Bodhi Ransom Green Net Worth 2022:

$300

Bodhi Ransom Green’s Parents:

Bodhi Ransom Green is the son of Hollywood actress Megan Fox and actor Brian Austin Green.

Bodhi’s mother Megan Fox is an American actress and model. She came to prominence after starring in the first two Transformers films, which were massive box office successes. Megan has also appeared in other movies such as Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Jonah Hex.

Bodhi’s father Brian Austin Green is an American actor and producer. He is best known for his role as David Silver on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210. Brian has also appeared in other movies and TV shows such as Smallville, Anger Management, The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Wedding Band.

FAQS

Is Megan Fox still with Austin?

After sorting out different conflicts during their 14 years of marriage they both finally decided to separate their ways. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021. However, currently, she has announced her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

Does Megan Fox visit her kids?

Megan and Austin both wanted to have joint custody of their kids so when it comes to kids they both go to any extent to protect them. Austin and Megan both are taking care of their kids and letting them be who they want to be. However, Megan and Austin always keep every detail related to their kids very private.

Why did Megan Fox name her second son Bodhi?

Since Megan fox is a Buddhist by religion so that’s why she named Bodhi Ransom. Bodhi means is “Awakened” or “Enlightenment” in Buddhism.