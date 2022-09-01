Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives Major Boost from Indian airlines To Enhance Capacity By 25%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) dropped over 1% in pre trading session on Thursday as an executive anticipates the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of the year and the larger MAX 10 in the first half of 2023. Manufacturer must fulfill new cockpit alerting criteria by year’s end, barring a waiver from American legislators.

The product marketing specialist at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, John Dyson told reporters before providing more specific dates to Reuters after a briefing that the MAX 7, that’d be the first one to come in. The MAX 10 will be right behind that.

Ryanair Holdings PLC, a significant client, told Reuters on Tuesday that Boeing appeared to have acknowledged it will not be able to certify the MAX 10 by the year’s end date, but it was still possible that American legislators may grant it extra time.

As, Plane maker Boeing Co (BA) anticipates Indian airlines to boost their capacity by as a minimum 25% over the coming year as demand rebounds quickly in the world’s fastest-growing major market.

The managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Dave Schulte told reporters that they are expecting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25-plus percent annual seats back into the market.

Boeing anticipates a 7% annual capacity expansion in India over the long term, surpassing other leading high-growth markets, he noted. Low-cost airlines (LCCs) like IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoFirst, and AirAsia India dominate the skies of India, with the bulk of them using Airbus narrowbody aircraft.

Although LCCs and Airbus are now much more prominent, Boeing still leads the widebody market in India. Full-service airlines have been decimated by price wars and exorbitant expenses, notably Kingfisher Airlines in 2012 and Jet Airways in 2019.

The Jalan-Kalrock coalition at Jet Airways and the newest low-cost airline in India, Akasa Air, are giving the American planemaker hope that they might reclaim market share in India as they pursue new aircraft orders.