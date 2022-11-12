Bong Vs. Water Pipe: Which One Is Better for You?

When it comes to consuming cannabis, there are many different methods you can use. One popular method is smoking out of a bong or water pipe. But what’s the difference between the two, and which one is better for you?

Let’s take a look at the five key differences between bongs and water pipes so that you can decide which one is right for you.

Bong Vs. Water Pipe

1. Material

The first major difference between bongs and water pipes is the material they’re made out of. Bongs are typically made from glass, while water pipes can be made from a variety of materials, including glass, metal, wood, and ceramic.

2. Size

Another key difference between bongs and water pipes is size. Bongs tend to be larger than water pipes, which means they can hold more water. This can be beneficial if you want to cool your smoke before inhaling it. However, it also means that bongs are more likely to tip over than water pipes.

3. Shape

Bongs and water pipes also differ in terms of shape. Bongs typically have a straight tube design, while water pipes can come in a variety of shapes, including curved and spiral designs. The shape of your bong or water pipe will ultimately come down to personal preference.

4. Percolators

Percolators are another key difference between bongs and water pipes. Percolators are small devices that help to filter and cool your smoke before it enters your lungs. They’re typically made out of metal or glass and look like little baskets or discs with holes in them. Some bongs and water pipes come with percolators built-in, while others do not.

5. Price

Finally, bongs and water pipes also differ in terms of price. Bongs tend to be more expensive than water pipes because they’re typically made out of glass. Water pipes, on the other hand, can be made out of a variety of materials, which means they can range in price depending on the material they’re made out of.

Conclusion:

So, which is better for you—a bong or a water pipe?

Ultimately, this decision comes down to personal preference and what you’re looking for in a smoking experience. If you want something that’s easy to transport and won’t break the bank, then a water pipe may be the way to go. But if you don’t mind spending a little extra money and want something that will cool your smoke before inhaling it, then a bong may be the better option for you. Whichever route you decide to go, just make sure you enjoy your smoking experience!