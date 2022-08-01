Breathing Exercises to Try When You Feel Anxious in 2022!

If you’re feeling uneasy because of anxiety, there are breathing exercises that may help to reduce the symptoms and to make you feel better.

Let’s take a look at some ideas options you can choose to do at any time during your day, or to build into longer times for you.

Focus on Breath

If your breathing is focused in a controlled and steady manner, it may help to reduce anxiety. It is possible to practice this technique by lying or sitting in a comfortable, quiet place. Then:

Take note of how your body feels when you exhale and inhale normally. Be aware of your body. You may feel tension within your body that you haven’t noticed before. Relax and take a deep, slow breath into your nose. Watch your belly and the upper part of your body expanding. Exhale in the way that is most comfortable for you, and sigh when you want. You should do this for a few minutes and pay your attention to the movement and rise of your stomach. Pick a word that you can focus on and sing when you exhale. For example, words like “safe” and “calm” are effective. Imagine your inhale sweeping through you as if a soft waves. Imagine exhaling negative and irritable thoughts and energy away from your body. If you are distracted If you are distracted, gently bring your mind towards your breathing and the words.

Try this method for 20 minutes per day when you are able.

The same breath

Another method of breathing that originates in the practice that is known as pranayama yoga, is called equal breathing. This means that you’re breathing for the same amount of time you exhale.

It is possible to practice breathing equal either in a lying or sitting in a lying-down position. Whatever position you decide to choose ensure that you’re comfortable.

Close your eyes and concentrate on how you breathe normally for a few breaths. Then, gradually count 1-2-3-4 while you breathe into your nostrils. Exhale to the same four-second count. When you exhale and inhale take note of the sensations of fullness and emptiness that fill your lung.

While you are practicing the same breathing technique, your second count could differ. Keep your exhale and breath the same.

Alternative nostril breath

To experience breath through your nostrils in a different way to try alternate nostril breathing, lie down in an area that is comfortable, stretching your spine, and expanding your chest.

Relax your left hand in your lap. Then, lift your right arm. Then, place the middle and pointer finger of your left hand against your forehead between your eyebrows. Close your eyes, breathing in and exhaling out of your nose.

Make use of your thumb to close your right nostril, then slowly inhale by rubbing the left. Close your eyes and pinch the nose with your left thumb the ring finger, allowing your breath for a few seconds. Utilize your right finger for closing your nose on the left, then exhale from the right side and then wait for a few seconds before inhaling again. Take a deep breath and slowly inhale with the left nostril. Close your eyes and pinch your nose again while pause for a moment. Open the right side, and then exhale. Take an instant before inhaling again. Repeat the cycle of exhaling and inhaling through each nostril for up to 10 times. Each repetition should last for approximately 40 seconds.

The main takeaway

If you’re experiencing anxiety , or panic attacks, you can try some of these techniques of breathing to determine if they help ease your anxiety. Alternatively, The Lovetuner is a revolutionary approach to reduce stress and relieve anxiety.