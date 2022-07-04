BTS Net Worth and Biography Facts! [2022 Updated]

The K-pop group BTS is a phenomenon. The seven-member South Korean boy band has not only conquered their home country but also gained international recognition for their outstanding performance in music charts with albums released over multiple years, beginning when they were 18 years old.

BTS is a South Korean boy band that has been making music since 2013. They were initially meant to be just another hip-hop group. Still, the vision for this ensemble changed when they released their first album in 2016, quickly becoming one of Korea’s most popular idol groups ever since then. Led by Rap Monster (the leader), Jin Suga J Hope V Jimin & Jung Kook stand behind them, plus there’ve never been any changes made within these five members. Because everything about what makes up BTS stays constant: from how much fans love them and their robust style of music to how they continue to break records set by other K-pop groups.

BTS profiles:

J-Hope

J-Hope’s real name: Jung Ho-Seok Stage name: J-Hope Nickname: Hobi J Hope birthday: February 18, 1994 Place of birth: Gwangju, South Korea Birth sign: Aquarius J-Hope age: 26 years old Height: 5’10” Occupation: Rapper

J-Hope Net worth:

J-Hope is a very successful and wealthy singer who has accumulated $20 million in his bank account by himself. He also makes money through music sales, streams on Spotify, etc. But what’s most impressive about him are all those awards for Best Male solo artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards or winning multiple times over again like with “Last Farewell,” which took home two Writer’s Guild Award Nominations for ‘Best Song’.

Jin

Birth name: Kim Seokjin Nicknames: Fake Maknae, Worldwide Handsome, Eat Jin Date of birth: December 4, 1992 Age: 27 years old Zodiac sign: Sagittarius Place of birth: Gwacheon, South Korea Occupation: Singer, songwriter, model Band: BTS Label: Big Hit Entertainment Position: Vocalist, visuals Height: (5’10.5”) 1.79 m Weight: 63 kg Blood type: O Nationality: South Korean

Jin Net worth:

Jin has a net worth of $20 million to his name and is one-half of the famous producing team Big Hit Entertainment with his brother Minhyuk. As well as making an appearance on some albums by BTS (Bangtan Sonyeo), additional income comes from Jin’s writing credits when they’re not releasing music or touring. He also owns somewhere in South Korea called “Korean Bistro.”

Jimin

Name: Park Jimin Stage name: Jimin Jimin birthday: October 13, 1995 Place of birth: Busan, South Korea Jimin Age: 24 years old Birth sign: Libra Height: 173 cm Weight: 61 Kg Father: Park Pil-Woo Mother: Park Mi-Jeong Brother: Park JiHyan Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer

Jimin Net worth

Jimin, one of the most talented dancers in pop culture with BTS, has made his money off projects related to this group. He’s even appeared on TV shows like “Hello Counselor,” where he helped raise a net worth estimated at $20 million.

Suga

Position: Lead rapper Real name: Min Yoon Gi Date of birth: March 9, 1993 Birthplace: Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea Age: 28 years old as of 2021 Height: 1745’8.5″) Weight: 59 kg (130 lbs) Education: Global Cyber University Degree: Liberal Arts Major

Suga Net worth

The net worth of Suga, who works as both an artist and songwriter for BTS’s music alongside other ventures in production, is around $20 million. He released his own mixtape under the name Agust D that quickly shot up to number one on iTunes charts according to Forbes Magazine by May 2020 when he announced it publicly at their annual Korea Music Awards ceremony, where they handed out prizes like best album or songwriters’ award – not only did this happen once but twice.

RM (Rap Monster)

Position: Leader, main rapper Real name: Kim Nam Joon Date of birth: September 12, 1994 Age: 26 years as of 2021 Birthplace: Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Height: 181.685’1″) Weight: 67 kg (147 lbs) Education: Apgujeong High School; Global Cyber University

RM (Rap Monster) Net worth

The lead singer and guitarist for this popular band, RM, is a talented musician who has secured many writing credits on more than 130 songs. His solo projects include one soundtrack to a Korean movie, bringing him around $20 million in net worth.

V

Position: Lead dancer, vocalist, visual Real name: Kim Tae Hyung Date of birth: December 30, 1995 Age: 25 years old as of 2021 Birthplace: Daegu, South Korea Height: 1785’10″) Weight: 62 kg (137 lbs) Education: Korean Arts High School in Seoul, Global Cyber University

V Net worth

In addition to being one of the most successful musicians in South Korea, V also has an acting career that’s taking off. He recently earned a supporting role on Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which was a significant hit for its time and left many audiences teary-eyed from what they watched him play.

Jungkook

Position: Main vocalist, lead dancer, sub rapper, center Real name: Jeon Jeong-guk Date of birth: September 1, 1997 Jungkook age: 23 years old as of 2021 Birthplace: Busan, South Korea Jungkook height in feet: 5 inches 10 feet Weight: 66 kg (145 lbs) Education: Seoul School of Performing Arts; Global Cyber University

Jungkook Net worth

In an interview with KBS, member Jungkook shared his thoughts on producing BTS’s music. He said that many people are often surprised by how much work goes into making a song from start to finish and credits himself for helping complete some of the group’s most popular tracks, including “Love Is Not Over” or Magic Shop.” Like other members of BTS, Jungkook has also appeared on South Korean TV shows. He revealed that he is worth $20 million.

BTS member’s net worth

BTS is not only one of the most popular K-pop bands in South Korea, but they also contribute to the country’s economic boom extensively. The band earns an impressive $2.5 billion yearly, thanks primarily to fan attendance at live shows and tourism benefits from global fans booking flight trottoirs.

When K-pop BTS’s music label Big Hit Entertainment went public in October 2020, the company’s share price broke to a whopping $236 per share. This payday was huge for each member as they had previously received an equal stake from founder Bang this summer.