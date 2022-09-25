Candace Parker Net Worth, BIO, Achievements Career and Highlights [2022]

Candace Parker is one of the most successful women in basketball. She is making her one of the richest athletes in the world. Candace’s career highlights include winning two WNBA Championships with the Los Angeles Sparks, being named MVP of the WNBA twice, and earning a gold medal as a member of the United States Women’s National Basketball Team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. American professional basketball player is also a successful businesswoman, having launched her own line of sportswear called “Candy.”

About Candace Parker:

Net Worth $5 million Born April 19, 1986 (age 36)

St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. Listed height 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Listed weight 184 lb (83 kg) High school Naperville Central (Naperville, Illinois) College Tennessee (2004–2008) WNBA draft 2008 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1st overall Playing career 2008–present Team Position Power forward League WNBA

Candace Parker Early Life and Education

Candace Parker was born on April 19, 1986, in St. Louis, Missouri. Candace’s parents, Larry and Tonya Parker, were both athletes. Her father played basketball at the University of Iowa and her mother was a high school track star. She has two younger sisters, Lark and Sydney.

Candace began playing basketball when she was five years old. She attended McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri where she was a three-time Parade All-American. As a senior, Candace averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks per game. She was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and the USA Today High School Player of the Year. She was also named a McDonald’s All-American.

She started playing basketball at a young age and played for the University of Tennessee from 2004 to 2008.

Candace Parker Net Worth:

Candace Parker has made a significant amount of money during her career, and she is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Candace’s net worth is $5 million as of 2022. She has made most of her money from her career in the WNBA. Her net worth includes her salary from her basketball career, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Candace has also started several business ventures outside of basketball. She is the co-founder of A Player’s Brand, a lifestyle brand for professional athletes. She is also an investor in several companies, including Blaze Pizza and Phenomenal Ventures.

She also has endorsements with companies like Nike and Gatorade. Candace has also appeared on television shows like Lip Sync Battle and ThePrice Is Right. Candace’s net worth will continue to grow as she continues her successful career in the WNBA.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Candace Parker is a two-time WNBA champion, four-time All-Star, and three-time Olympic gold medalist.

College Career

Candace accepted an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee, where she played for the Lady Volunteers basketball team from 2004 to 2008. As a freshman, Candace was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-SEC selection. Candace was also named the National Freshman of the Year by Basketball Times and ESPN.com. American professional basketball player helped lead the Lady Volunteers to the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Championship in 2007 and 2008. Candace was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks drafted Parker in 2008 WNBA. She quickly became one of the league’s best players, winning back-to-back WNBA championships in 2016 and 2017. Parker was named Finals MVP in both years.

In addition to her success in the WNBA, Candace Parker has also had an illustrious career with the United States national team. She won gold medals at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. Parker was also part of the team that won the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

Candace Parker is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She has endorsement deals with Nike, Adidas, and Gatorade. Parker also has her own line of basketball shoes with Nike.

Personal Life

Candace Parker is married to Shelden Williams, who is also a professional basketball player. The couple has two daughters Lailaa Nicole Williams who born on May 29, 2009and Leiha Macen Williams who born on August 23, 2012.

Candace Parker’s hobbies include playing the piano, photography, and horseback riding. She is also an avid reader and enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She has also interest in fashion and design.

Candace is active in several charities, including the Candace Parker Foundation and the Candace Parker Scholarship Fund.

Charity Work by Candace Parker

Candace Parker is known for her work with charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Special Olympics, and Research Hospital of St. Jude Children. She has also been involved with Habitat for Humanity and other organizations that help families in need. Candace Parker is a role model to many young people, and she has inspired others to get involved in charitable causes as well.

Legacy of Candace Parker

Candace Parker is one of the most successful and popular players in women’s basketball history. She has achieved great things on the court and is also a very successful businesswoman. American professional basketball player is an inspiration to many young girls who dream of playing basketball at the highest level.

Off the court, Candace is a successful businesswoman. She has her own line of sneakers with Adidas, and she has also launched her own fashion line. American professional basketball player is also an active philanthropist, working with organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

