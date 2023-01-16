Carsten Fensholt Named New CEO of SameSystem A/S

Breaking News:

Danish technology company, SameSystem A/S, has announced the appointment of Carsten Fensholt as their new CEO. Fensholt, who currently serves as the chairman of the board, will take on the role when a new chairman is elected to replace him at an extraordinary general assembly to be announced at a later date.

Proven Experience:

Fensholt brings over 30 years of experience in various positions in Danish and international companies such as Mars, Sony, and GN Resound to the table. Additionally, he has several years of experience from retail giants Magasin du Nord and Flying Tiger Copenhagen, making him a strong fit for SameSystem’s target customers.

IT and Financial Expertise: Not only does Fensholt have a background in retail, but he also brings IT experience as COO for KMD and Chairman for Progressive A/S. He has also been an advisor for private equity companies focusing on Scandinavian IT companies and an external advisor for Bain.

Turnaround Specialist:

Fensholt has comprehensive management and operational experience and has worked with turnarounds for the last 20 years. Furthermore, he has been an investor in the companies he has managed.

Positive Outlook:

Despite a period of high costs, SameSystem has an EBITDA of -4.7m DKK for Q4 FY2021/22 and expects an EBITDA for the entire FY2022/23 of -5.0m DKK. Fensholt is optimistic about the market and plans to focus on delivering strong operational performance, profitability, and positive cash flow.

“I am looking forward to joining SameSystem as CEO,” says Fensholt. “Our key focus will be on delivering strong operational performance, profitability, and positive cash flow.”

Expert Opinion:

The appointment of Carsten Fensholt as CEO of SameSystem A/S brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. His background in retail, IT, and finance, as well as his experience in turnarounds and private equity make him a strong fit for the company’s target customers and future goals.