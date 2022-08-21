[[!!CBS-TVLive!!]] Eagles vs Browns Live Telecast Online 21 August 2022

Eagles vs. Browns odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 2 picks, predictions by expert on 35-19 run.Emory Hunt revealed his NFL preseason 2022 best bets for Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

With the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles going head-to-head in two joint practices, it is highly unlikely starters will see the field when the teams meet in Week 2 of the preseason on Sunday. The Browns have an unsettled quarterback situation with Deshaun Watson facing an 11-game suspension, although Jacoby Brissett is the expected starter in his place. Brissett did not play a week ago, but could see action, along with Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to sit out for the Eagles, who will take a look at backups Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Browns vs. Eagles bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt’s dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt is 35-19-1 on his last 55 against-the-spread picks involving the Eagles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Philadelphia played three of its quarterbacks fairly evenly in the loss to the Jets. Starter Jalen Hurts was the most impressive, completing 6-of-6 passes for 80 yards and a score. Undrafted free agent Carson Strong was the only quarterback not to see playing time. That could change this week since he could enter in the spot Reid Sinnett did last week against New York. Sinnett was up-and-down, completing 9-of-17 passes for 81 yards and a score. Strong played collegiately at Nevada, compiling a 20-10 record in 30 starts for the Wolfpack. In 32 career games, Strong threw for 9,379 yards and 74 touchdowns, while throwing 19 picks. Last season, Strong threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Led by Hurts, the Eagles had the league’s best rushing attack a year ago, but did not have a running back rush for more than Miles Sanders’ 754 yards. Sanders is nursing a hamstring injury, but in his place, Philadelphia will get another look at its depth. Jason Huntley got the most carries last week, leading the Eagles with a team-high 16 rushes for 48 yards (3.0 average) and one touchdown. Kennedy Brooks carried seven times for 26 yards (3.7 average).

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns and Eagles will continue their ramp up to the 2022 NFL regular season when they meet on Sunday in preseason action. Kickoff from Cleveland is at 1 p.m. Eastern.

WATCH LIVE: DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Fubo.tv (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers).

The two teams had joint practices together in Berea on Thursday and Friday before they meet again for Sunday’s preseason matchup. Many of the star players won’t play for the Browns including Deshaun Watson, who will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, and Jacoby Brissett.

Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

When: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland (67,859).

TV: News 5 WEWS (local Cleveland market), NFL Network (out of market).

