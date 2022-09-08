CEO of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Slowing Down Appointing New Employees

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) inches down in pre trading session on Thursday after CEO Andy Jassy stated that his firm is slowing down the rate at which it is appointing new employees following the pandemic boom may have led to overexpansion.

To keep up with consumer demand, Amazon has gone on a significant hiring binge in recent years, with the majority of that expansion occurring in the company’s fulfillment networks. Mr. Jassy stated at a conference that the corporation will most likely reduce its employment pace.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said on Thursday that it had deleted goods that disable automobile seatbelt alarms from its Indian marketplace listings, a day after the country’s transport minister said he had ordered the business to take action against such gadgets. Following a government request, Amazon has stopped selling devices that can disable seatbelt alarms in India.

On Thursday, the Transport Ministry informed CNN Business that it had written a warning to Amazon (AMZN) asking it to remove listings of replacement seatbelt clips that may be used to prevent auto alarms from going off when someone isn’t belted in.

In India, the items are not banned. But many use them “to dodge wearing seatbelts,” Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said in an interview with Reuters. The move was first reported by the news agency. “The goods in issue are no longer available,” Amazon said in a statement to CNN Business on Thursday.

According to Amazon, its marketplace in India solely offers items through third-party merchants, not directly from Amazon.

“We take stern action against sellers in case they are discovered to be selling any goods in noncompliance with applicable regulations, including listing of dangerous or non-compliant items, since consumer safety is a top priority,” it stated.

On the other hand, according to Politico, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would allow the tech giant to amass even more personal information.

The FTC is looking into Amazon’s recent acquisitions of One Medical, a subscription-based health care firm, and iRobot, the company behind artificial intelligence-controlled vacuum cleaners like the Roomba. The examination is understood to be centered on Amazon’s portfolio of data-gathering “smart” gadgets and whether the acquisitions violate anti-trust rules.