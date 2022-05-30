“Chariots of Fire” composer Vangelis dies, pioneer of electronic music

The Greek composer Vangelis, who worked on the theme music for the movie “Chariots of Fire,” died on the 17th, an agent said. He was 79 years old. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Moved to Paris at the age of 25 after a coup d’etat in Greece in 1967. He was fascinated by synthesizers, which was still a new field at the time, and later created a rich melody that became a trademark.

Received the Academy Award for Best Music for “Chariots of Fire” (released in 1981) depicting British athletes who participated in the 1924 Paris Olympics. Since then, he has made many hit movie music such as “Missing” and “Blade Runner”.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mizotakis mourned his death by posting Vangelis on Twitter as “a pioneer of electronic music.”