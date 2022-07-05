Charles Barkley Net Worth, Height, Wife, Shoe Size, Age, And Children Facts 2022

Charles Barkley is a former professional basketball player and current sports analyst. He is best known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Throughout his career, he was a five-time All-Star and won two championship rings. After retiring from playing, Barkley began working as a sports analyst, where he has become one of the most popular commentators in the industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth, bio, career highlights, and personal life.

Charles Barkley Biography:

Born February 20, 1963 (age 59)

Leeds, Alabama, U.S. Net Worth $50 Million Spouse Maureen Blumhardt Children Christiana Barkley Listed height 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) Listed weight 252 lb (114 kg) High school Leeds (Leeds, Alabama) College Auburn (1981–1984) NBA draft 1984 / Round: 1 / Pick: 5th overall Playing career 1984–2000 Position Power forward / Small forward Number 34, 32, 4, 14

Early Life of Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is a well-renowned name in the world of basketball. He was born on February 20th 1963 in Leeds Alabama and raised in the same place. He was the fifth of 11 children born to Frank and Charcey Glenn Barkley. His family was very poor and his father worked two jobs to make ends meet.

His father worked in a coal mine and his mother was a domestic worker. As a child, Barkley played basketball with socks rolled into balls because he could not afford a real basketball.

When Barkley was 11 years old, his father passed away from a heart attack. This event had a profound effect on young Barkley who became determined to make something of himself.

From a very young age he showed determination and skill in the sport which led him to play college basketball at Auburn University. He was recruited by several colleges. He eventually chose Auburn University where he played for three years before being drafted into the NBA in 1984.

After being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984 as the fifth overall pick, Barkley went on to have an illustrious 16-year NBA career.

Barkley’s rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers was very successful and he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. He won the Rookie of the Year Award and was selected to play in the All-Star Game. Barkley’s career took off from there and he went on to have an illustrious career, becoming one of the greatest players of his generation.

Charles Barkley’s net worth and how he made his money

Charles Barkley’s net worth is an estimated $50 million. Most of his wealth has come from his years playing in the NBA as well as his current work in television. Barkley has also been smart with his money, investing in a number of businesses over the years. These investments have certainly paid off and helped him to amass such a large fortune.

In addition to his work on television, Barkley has also been active in philanthropy. He created the Charles Barkley Foundation to help children and families in need, and he has also worked with Habitat for Humanity.

Charles Barkley Basketball Career Highlights

NBA Most Valuable Player (1993)

11× NBA All-Star (1987–1997)

being selected as the NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player in 1991 and 1993

FIBA World Championship gold medalist (1994)

Olympic gold medalist (1992)

leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team (1992)

becoming the only player in NBA history to be named All-Star MVP and league MVP in the same season (1993)

setting several records during his time with the Houston Rockets, including most points in a game (56), most assists in a game (22), and highest career scoring average (26.0 points per game)

Charles Barkley Achievements and Awards

Charles Barkley is one of the most recognizable names in basketball. He was a star player in the NBA for 16 seasons, winning MVP honors in 1993 and helping the United States win Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996.

Barkley was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2010, he was ranked #31 on SLAM Magazine’s Top 50 Greatest Players of All Time.

Barkley also worked as a television analyst for Turner Network Television (TNT) from 2000 to 2016. In 2017, he became a studio analyst for CBS Sports’ Inside the NBA. He has won several Emmy Awards for his work on the show Inside the NBA. Barkley has also published several books, including I May Be Wrong but I Doubt It and Who’s Afraid of a Large Black Man?

Barkley’s accomplishments on the court have been matched by his personality and sense of humor off the court. He has been outspoken on a variety of social and political issues, and he has written two books: Sir Charles: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley (2006) and I May Be Wrong but I Doubt It (2012).

In October 2018, Barkley joined the board of directors of Dick’s Sporting Goods. He also serves on the board of directors of Auburn University.

Personal Life

Barkley has been married twice, first to Maureen Blumhardt. He has one daughter named Christiana Barkley. He currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barkley has had a few run-ins with the law throughout his life. In 1991, he was arrested for throwing a man through a window after an altercation at a nightclub. The charges were eventually dropped. Then, in 1997, Barkley was again arrested, this time for driving under the influence (DUI). He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three days in jail as well as ordered to pay a fine and complete an alcohol treatment program.

In recent years, Barkley has been outspoken on social issues such as race relations and police brutality. He has used his platform to call for change and reform. Charles Barkley is truly one of the most iconic figures in basketball history.

In 2012, Barkley endorsed Barack Obama for re-election. In 2016, he announced that he was voting for Hillary Clinton.

Throughout his career, Barkley was known for his aggressive style of play and his outgoing personality. He was often involved in on-court fights and controversies but always managed to maintain a good public image.

What Future holds for Charles Barkley?

Charles Barkley currently being an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA with current contract runs through 2022, has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as “Space Jam” and “Forrest Gump”.

Barkley has stated that he would like to get into politics after his broadcasting career is over. In 2017, he considered running for Governor of Alabama but ultimately decided against it.

There is no doubt that he will continue to be a mainstay on “Inside the NBA” and we can expect to see him appear in more films and TV shows in the future.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Charles Barkley but he has definitely made a lasting impact on both the world of basketball and popular culture.

Frequently Asked Questions about Charles Barkley

How much is Charles Barkley worth?

As of 2021, Charles Barkley’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

What was Charles Barkley’s salary?

During his NBA career, Charles Barkley earned a total of $43.79 million in salary. His highest annual salary was $17 million, which he earned during the 1999-2000 season.

What teams did Charles Barkley play for?

Charles Barkley began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him with the fifth overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. He played eight seasons with the Sixers before being traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992. He spent four seasons with the Suns before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 1996. Barkley played his final NBA season with the Rockets in 1999-2000.

What is Charles Barkley’s ethnicity?

Charles Barkley is African American. His father was black and his mother was white.

What is Charles Barkley’s height?

Charles Barkley is six feet, six inches tall.

What is Charles Barkley’s shoe size?

Charles Barkley wears a size 16 shoe.

Where does Charles Barkley live?

Charles Barkley resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Is Charles Barkley married?

No, Charles Barkley is not currently married. He was previously married to Maureen Blumhardt from 1989 to 2000. The couple has one daughter together.