Chelsea Ready to Pay Up to £60m for Everton forward Anthony Gordon

Chelsea increases its bid to up to £60m for Anthony Gordan after the rejection of their initial bid of £40m to £45m by Everton earlier this month.

Although Everton’s stance is that the player is not for sale but Gordan wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard said in a statement after the match, “Everyone knows there’s interest from Chelsea but he’s our player, simple as that.”

Upon asking about Gordon wanting to leave, Lampard added, “I’m never going go into conversations between me and Anthony. We’ve got a good relationship I won’t even go there.”

Lampard requires one forward option to his squad before the transfer window ends and more finances could require to make any deal.

“None of them are for sale. That is the reality of it, however, I know how the game works and how the business works, but at this moment in time there are a few weeks to go in the window.” Further; “I don’t know what will happen but my only concentration is the players we have here and getting them back to that level of confidence.”

Gordon has played all three of Premier League games from Everton’s side this season as a false No 9 in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He appeared in 52 PL games so far with four goals in his score. In his significant moments, it was his free-kick that resulted in scoring an equalizer against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December last year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea offered Leicester the third bid worth £70m for center-back defender Wesley Fofana comes out rejected.

Among other potential offers for different players, Chelsea is also in advanced talks with Barcelona for forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with higher chances of a deal to be attained. The deal is thought to be between £15m and £25m.