China recommends SMEs to reduce deposit interest rates

China’s interest rate regulators are recommending small and medium-sized banks to lower their deposit interest rate cap by 10 basis points (bp), according to sources. Aim to support the economy by reducing funding costs.
The upper limit is from the current base interest rate plus 75 bp to the base interest rate plus 65 bp.
With guidance based on a self-adjusting mechanism of interest rates supervised by the People’s Bank of China (Central Bank), Zaishin first reported.
Regulators haven’t clarified when the cut will take place, but one source said it aims to encourage a cut in the most preferential lending rate (loan prime rate), which is an indicator of lending rates.
If the upper limit of the deposit interest rate is lowered, the profit margin of the bank will improve and the lending interest rate will be lowered.
It is not obligatory to reduce the cap, but banks that respond to the reduction will receive bonus points in the quarterly macroprudential evaluation conducted by the People’s Bank of China (Central Bank).
William Douglas has worked as financial analyst until his retirement. He is a well-known research director and portfolio manager for more than 5 years. After many years in the market, he dedicated all his time to write articles highlighting different financial problems and world news. He also cover news from all over the world.
Chinese game giant Tencent Holdings announced late on the 13th that it will suspend services…
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he cannot betray his oath and Pakistan, he…
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a review petition against the decision of the Supreme…
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said…
Yaskawa Electric Corporation announced on the 8th that its consolidated operating profit forecast for the…
Bank of America strategists warned in a weekly research note that macroeconomic conditions are moving…
This website uses cookies.