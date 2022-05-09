China Telecom announces officially Maimang 11 to be released on May 10, equipped with a 6000mAh capacity battery

China Telecom officially announced that Maimang’s new product launch conference will be held at 19:08 on May 10, slogan is “time is extraordinary”.
According to reports, Maimang 11 is equipped with a 6000mAh large-capacity battery, which will bring super battery life and say goodbye to battery anxiety.
From the previous network access information, this model is TYH622M, equipped with a Dimensity 700 chip with a main frequency of 2.2GHz, and runs Android 11.
In terms of appearance, the machine uses a 6.745-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 × 720. It uses a side fingerprint (power button is one), the volume button is located on the right side of the fuselage, and the 3.5mm headphone jack is reserved. Optional, the size is 168.3mm × 77.6mm × 8.98mm, and the weight is 199g.
In addition, the machine uses an 8-megapixel lens on the front, and a rear-mounted 48-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel + decorative lens dual-camera, providing a variety of combinations of 6/8GB+128/256GB.
It is worth mentioning that this model has previously appeared in the China Telecom Tianyi database. The 8+128GB version is 1,799 yuan, and the 8+256GB version is 1,999 yuan. It provides three colors of Phantom Ink Black, Tianshan Twilight Snow, and Xinghai Blue.
