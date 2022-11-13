Chris Cuomo Net Worth, Biography and Career Highlights [2023]

Chris Cuomo is a well-known journalist and television personality who has worked as a journalist for many years, starting his career as a local reporter in New York City. Chris began his career as a lawyer but soon transitioned into journalism. He has worked for several high-profile news organizations, including ABC News and CNN. In addition to his work as a journalist, Chris has also hosted several television programs. Let’s move over to details.

About Chris Cuomo:

Net Worth $12 million Born August 9, 1970 (age 52) New York City, U.S. Parents Mario Cuomo (father) Matilda Cuomo (née Raffa) (mother) Education Yale University (BA) Fordham University (JD) Spouse Cristina Greeven (m. 2001)​ Children 3 Relatives Cuomo family Occupation Journalist Employer(s) NewsNation (2022–present) CNN (2013–2021) Known for Cuomo Prime Time Height 6 ft. 2 inch Weight 90Kg

Chris Cuomo Early Life and Education

Cuomo was born in Queens, New York, on August 9, 1970. Chris is the son of former New York governor Mario Cuomo and the brother of current New York governor Andrew Cuomo. He is of Italian descent and was raised in a Catholic household.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University in 1992. He then worked as a reporter and producer for Fox News Channel before joining ABC News in 1996.

Chris grew up in Queens, New York and attended Yale University for his undergraduate degree. He then attended Fordham University Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree.

Chris Cuomo Net Worth and How he Made it

Chris Cuomo has had a successful career in journalism and television, amassing a large net worth as a result. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Cuomo’s net worth is $12 million. This includes his salary from CNN, as well as any other income sources such as investments or royalties.

He also receives additional income from book sales and speaking engagements. Chris Cuomo’s net worth is largely derived from his successful career in television journalism.

Chris Cuomo has been one of the most popular reporters and anchors at CNN. He has hosted several shows on the network, including “New Day,” “Cuomo Prime Time,” and “Inside Politics.”

In addition to his work at CNN, Chris Cuomo also hosts a podcast called “The podcast.” The show features interviews with celebrities, politicians, and other newsworthy figures.

Cuomo has also written two books: “The Real Story: A Guide to Understanding What’s Really Going on in America” and “More Than Words: A Journalist’s Journey into the World of Autism.”

Chris Cuomo Career Highlights and Achievements

Chris Cuomo Journalism Career

Chris began his journalism career at Fox News Channel in 1996 as a correspondent and later became co-anchor of the network’s morning show, “Fox & Friends.” In 2002, Chris joined ABC News as a national correspondent and eventually became the news anchor for “Good Morning America” from 2006 to 2009. In 2013, Chris joined CNN as a prime time anchor and currently hosts “Cuomo Prime Time,” which has been highly rated since its debut in 2018.

Chris Cuomo Achievements

In 2007, Chris won an Emmy award for reporting on the Virginia Tech shootings. He has also won a GLAAD Media Award and several News & Documentary Emmy awards during his time at CNN.

Chris Cuomo has been a news anchor and journalist for many years. He has worked for various news outlets, including ABC News, CNN, and MSNBC. He is currently the co-anchor of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN.

Chris Cuomo began his career as a local news reporter in New York City. He then moved to network television, working as a national correspondent for Fox News Channel. He later joined ABC News, where he served as a co-anchor of 20/20 Downtown and Good Morning America.

In 2013, Chris Cuomo joined CNN, where he serves as the anchor of Cuomo Prime Time. He has also hosted several special reports for the network, including coverage of the 2016 presidential election and the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Chris Cuomo has won several awards for his work as a journalist, including an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award. He has also been nominated for several News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Personal Life of Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo is married to television journalist and author Cristina Greeven, with whom he has three children. Outside of his work commitments, Chris enjoys fishing and spending time with his family. He is also an avid New York Yankees fan. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and children.

In 2019, Chris made headlines when he was involved in a viral confrontation with a heckler who called him “Fredo,” a reference to the character from “The Godfather.” Chris defended himself and explained that the term is viewed as an ethnic slur towards Italians, similar to the N-word for African Americans. Chris also frequently uses his platform to advocate for gun control and other political issues.

Charity Work by Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo has been involved in many charities throughout his career. He has worked with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Special Olympics. In 2003, he helped to raise over $1 million for the victims of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

In 2006, Chris founded the Chris Cuomo Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support to various charities. The foundation has raised over $3 million for various causes.

He has been involved with Make-A-Wish since 2001. He has helped to grant the wishes of terminally ill children. In 2003, he helped to raise over $1 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Chris has been involved with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2002. He has helped to raise money for the hospital’s research and treatment of childhood cancer and other diseases. In 2006, he helped to raise over $2 million for the hospital.

Chris Cuomo Legacy and His Quotes

Chris is known for his tough interviewing style and his willingness to speak his mind on controversial topics. He has been outspoken on issues like gun control and the Trump administration. He has also been critical of the media, calling out outlets that he feels are not doing their job properly.

While he is a polarizing figure, there is no denying his talent as a journalist. He has won multiple awards for his work, including an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award.

He has won several awards during his career including an Emmy Award for his reporting on the September 11th attacks. Chris has also been nominated for four News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Chris Cuomo is known for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach to journalism. He has interviewed a wide range of guests on his show including President Donald Trump, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and actor Sacha Baron Cohen. Chris is also known for his viral moments such as when he was caught on camera arguing with a heckler who called him “Fredo” and when he went off on a profanity-laced rant against a man who threatened to call ICE on Chris’ family.

