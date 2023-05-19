Clemson Tigers Football Schedule 2023

Here is the 2023 Clemson Tigers Football Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time September 4 at Duke Durham, NC TBA September 9 Charleston Southern Clemson, SC TBA September 16 Florida Atlantic Clemson, SC TBA September 23 Florida State Clemson, SC TBA September 30 at Syracuse Syracuse, NY TBA October 7 Wake Forest Clemson, SC TBA October 14 Open date October 21 at Miami (FL) Miami Gardens, FL TBA October 28 at NC State Raleigh, NC TBA November 4 Notre Dame Clemson, SC TBA November 11 Georgia Tech Clemson, SC TBA November 18 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC TBA November 25 at South Carolina Columbia, SC TBA

All times are Eastern Time.

Here is a more detailed about the Clemson Tigers football schedule for the 2023 season:

The Clemson Tigers are coming off a disappointing 2022 season, in which they finished with a record of 9-4. However, they are expected to be much improved in 2023, and they have a favorable schedule that could lead them to a return to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers open their season on September 4th with a road game against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is a rebuilding team, so Clemson should be able to win this game easily.

The following week, Clemson hosts Charleston Southern, a non-conference opponent that is not expected to be much of a challenge.

On September 16th, Clemson hosts Florida Atlantic, a Conference USA team that has never beaten the Tigers.

The following week, Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Florida State is a rebuilding team, so Clemson should be able to win this game.

On September 30th, Clemson travels to Syracuse to take on the Orange. Syracuse is a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC, so this game could be a toss-up.

On October 7th, Clemson hosts Wake Forest, a team that finished with a record of 11-3 in 2022. Wake Forest is expected to be one of the top teams in the ACC in 2023, so this game could be a tough one for Clemson.

Clemson has an open date on October 14th.

On October 21st, Clemson travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes. Miami is a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC, so this game could be a toss-up.

On October 28th, Clemson travels to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack. NC State is a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC, so this game could be a toss-up.

On November 4th, Clemson hosts Notre Dame, a team that finished with a record of 11-2 in 2022. Notre Dame is expected to be one of the top teams in the ACC in 2023, so this game could be a tough one for Clemson.

On November 11th, Clemson hosts Georgia Tech, a team that finished with a record of 3-9 in 2022. Georgia Tech is expected to be one of the bottom teams in the ACC in 2023, so this game should be an easy win for Clemson.

On November 18th, Clemson travels to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. North Carolina is a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC, so this game could be a toss-up.

On November 25th, Clemson travels to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC, so this game could be a toss-up.

Overall, Clemson has a favorable schedule in 2023. They should be able to win their non-conference games and most of their ACC games. If they can avoid any major upsets, they should be in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.