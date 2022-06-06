Cole Hauser Net Worth and Salary: The Famous American Actor

Cole Hauser is a famous American actor who has starred in many films. His net worth and salary are pretty impressive and continue to rise as he continues his successful career. This post will look at Cole Hauser’s net worth and salary and see just how much this talented actor has earned over the years.

Cole Hauser Net Worth: Around $8 million

Cole Hauser net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This may surprise some, but Cole Hauser has a very successful career outside of acting. He also has his own production company and has done quite well financially.

Cole Hauser salary: around $200,000

As for Cole Hauser’s salary, it is reported that he earns around $200,000 per episode. This may not seem like a lot, but it quickly adds up when you consider that Cole Hauser has starred in many films over the years. When you factor in his other earnings from his production company and other ventures, it is easy to see how Cole Hauser has amassed such a large fortune.

Early Life and Career

Cole Hauser is a very successful American actor who has been in the industry for over two decades. Cole was born on March 22, 1975, in Santa Barbara, California, to the founder of the film production company Warner Sisters, and an actor.

Cole comes from a long lineage of film industry professionals, including his paternal grandfather, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser;

His maternal grandfather Milton Sperling, a screenwriter and producer, and his maternal great-grandfather Harry Warner, one of the founders of Warner Bros. Studios. Cole is of Irish and German ancestry on his father’s side and is of Jewish descent on his mother’s.

When Cole was two years old, his parents divorced, which caused him to move around frequently between California, Oregon, Florida, and back to California.

He participated extensively in sports growing up, but he wasn’t as committed to his formal education; at 16 years old, he chose to leave high school to pursue a career in acting.

Film Career in the 90s

Cole Hauser had a busy and successful film career in the 1990s. In 1992, he made his major feature film debut in the sports drama “School Ties,” which featured many other young burgeoning talents, including Ben Affleck, Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Chris O’Donnell.

The following year, Hauser appeared in another film with Affleck, Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused.” He then had one of his most memorable roles in 1995, playing the leader of a neo-Nazi skinhead group on a university campus in John Singleton’s “Higher Learning.”

Hauser’s subsequent credits were the teen drama “All Over Me”; Good Will Hunting,” Gus Van Sant’s” The actor reprised his role in Stephen Frears’s Western “The Hi-Lo Country” which also starred Billy Crudup, Woody Harrelson, Penélope Cruz, and Patricia Arquette.

In all these films, Hauser demonstrated his versatility as an actor and his ability to take on complex and exciting roles.

Further Film Career

Cole Hauser’s resume is imposing. He has starred in some of the most well-known and action-packed films over the past two decades. He kicked off the 2000s with two notable films: the science-fiction action horror film “Pitch Black” and Joel Schumacher’s Vietnam War drama “Tigerland,” starring Colin Farrell.

As Staff Sergeant Cota in the latter movie, Hauser received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. Cole then appeared alongside Farrell in another war film, “Hart’s War,” also starring Bruce Willis.

A year after appearing in “White Oleander”, Hauser appeared in another war film. Cole played a mob boss in the action sequel “Fast & Furious,” followed by leading roles in the action film “Paparazzi” and the horror film “The Cave.

Television Career

The first time he appeared on the small screen was in 1993’s NBC television film “A Matter of Justice,” Martin Sheen and Patty Duke were starring. He had his first role on a regular series in 1996, when he played Officer Randy Willits on the ABC police drama “High Incident.” He hadn’t returned to television until 2004.

The show “Chase” ran for 18 episodes and was canceled in 2011; Hauser played the central role of US marshal Jimmy Godfrey. There were at least two leading roles for Hauser in a police drama from 2014 to 2017.

During this time, he also appeared in the Lifetime television film “The Lizzie BORDEN CHRONICLES,” where he played the role of a lawman. On the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” he plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, and he is joined by Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, among others.

Personal Life

Cole Hauser married his longtime girlfriend, Cynthia Daniel, in 2006. The couple has three sons together: Ryland, Colt, and Cash. Cole is the stepson of actor Wings Hauser. Cole’s grandfather was Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Dwight Taylor.

The American actor enjoys playing hockey, football, and baseball in his free time. Cole is also an avid photographer. He had an impressive film and television career spanning over two decades. With leading roles in films such as “Pitch Black,” “Tigerland,” and “Yellowstone,” as well as a successful career on the small screen,

Cole Hauser has made a name for himself as a versatile and talented actor. Though comes from a family of actors, he is a star in his own right. With a net worth of $8 million and a successful career in film and television, Cole Hauser is one of the most famous American actors today.

Did you find this post informative?

Check out our other blog posts for more exciting information on your favourite celebrities’ net worth and salaries!

Stay tuned for more updates on Cole Hauser’s net worth and pay in the future!