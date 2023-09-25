Breaking News: Coloreel Secures a Two Million Dollar Deal with Prominent Asian Manufacturer

Coloreel, a pioneering Swedish company in the realm of embroidery innovation, has recently achieved a remarkable milestone. The company proudly announces the signing of a substantial two million dollar deal with a well-known Asian manufacturer, catering to renowned global brands. This agreement marks a significant leap for Coloreel and its groundbreaking product.

The Game-Changing Embroidery Innovation by Coloreel

Coloreel’s rapid ascent in the industry is attributed to their revolutionary technology in embroidery. Their cutting-edge innovation allows manufacturers to instantly transform a plain white thread into an extensive spectrum of vibrant colors, all in real-time. This technological marvel not only enhances efficiency through digital processes and automation but also boasts impressive sustainability benefits, saving up to a staggering 97% of water compared to traditional thread dyeing methods.

Addressing the Global Demand for Innovation and Sustainability

This new partnership further emphasizes Coloreel’s ability to meet the burgeoning demand for sustainable and innovative solutions among manufacturers and brands worldwide. With the initial delivery of the on-demand digital thread-dyeing units set for October this year, the bulk of the volume is slated for shipment in 2024. Coloreel envisions a fruitful collaboration, producing high-quality products that utilize their patented technology.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Coloreel, Expresses Enthusiasm

Torbjörn Bäck, the CEO of Coloreel, expresses his excitement about this landmark partnership. He eagerly looks forward to working collaboratively, leveraging their patented technology to create top-notch products. Bäck sees this agreement as a testament to how their offering can play a pivotal role in enhancing sustainability within the mass production domain of the fashion industry, unlocking vast opportunities for design and creativity.

